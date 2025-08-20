Road Safety Market 2030: Future Scope, New Trends, Demand Opportunities, Growth, And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Siemens (Germany), Motorola Solutions (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden), Verra Mobility (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), IDEMIA (France), Vitronic (Germany), SWARCO (Austria)."Road Safety Market by Offering (Traffic Control, ANPR, ALPR, Incident Response, Enforcement, Smart Signals, RSUS, Sensors, Cameras, AI, ML, Analytics), Application (Accident Prevention, Work Zone Safety, Violation Management) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The road safety market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2025 to 2030, from an estimated USD 6.69 billion in 2025 to USD 12.39 billion by 2030. The road safety market is undergoing a revolution due to the increasing use of digital technology and advanced analytics. The development of new road safety measures is the outcome of the adoption of digitalization and technologies like computer vision, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, and computing technology. Cameras positioned at crossings, for instance, can track traffic volume and provide comprehensive data on the movement of cyclists, cars, and pedestrians.

Download PDF Brochure@

Increasing government regulations for road safety compliance, rising investments in smart transportation infrastructure, and the growing need to reduce traffic fatalities are driving the growth of the road safety market. Deployment of intelligent traffic systems (ITS), speed enforcement cameras, and advanced surveillance solutions further supports market expansion. Advancements in sensor technologies and AI-based traffic monitoring solutions contribute to enhanced incident detection and prevention. These factors help authorities manage traffic efficiently, enforce regulations, and improve overall public safety.

Video & image data type segment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

The video and image data type segment is projected to hold the largest market share in road safety due to its critical role in real-time traffic monitoring, incident detection, and law enforcement. High-definition cameras and image analytics enable accurate identification of violations such as speeding and red-light jumping. Growing adoption of AI-powered video analytics for automated license plate recognition, vehicle classification, and pedestrian detection further strengthens the segment's dominance in enhancing road safety and traffic management.

Driver behavior monitoring application is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The driver behavior monitoring application is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the road safety market due to increasing focus on reducing human error-related accidents. Fleet operators and transportation authorities are adopting driver monitoring systems to track fatigue, distraction, and risky driving patterns in real-time. Integration of AI, telematics, and IoT technologies allows proactive alerts and corrective actions, improving driver accountability and road safety outcomes, thereby driving rapid adoption of this application across sectors.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the road safety market due to strong government regulations, significant investments in smart transportation infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced traffic management systems. The presence of leading technology providers, early adoption of AI-powered surveillance solutions, and active implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) further drive regional growth. Additionally, initiatives aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and improving public safety enhance demand for road safety solutions across the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Road Safety Market

The road safety market is characterized by the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and machine learning, which enhance traffic management systems, accident prevention solutions, and driver assistance technologies. These innovations provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making, making roads safer and reducing collision risks.

Another unique feature is the increasing adoption of smart infrastructure, including connected traffic lights, automated speed enforcement cameras, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. These solutions facilitate seamless data exchange between vehicles and road networks, enabling proactive risk management and improving traffic flow efficiency.

The market also emphasizes holistic safety solutions, combining physical infrastructure enhancements (such as crash barriers, road markings, and signage) with digital platforms for incident detection, emergency response, and law enforcement. This hybrid approach ensures comprehensive protection for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Additionally, there is a strong focus on regulatory compliance and government initiatives aimed at reducing road fatalities. Mandatory safety standards, investment in intelligent transportation systems, and awareness campaigns drive market growth while encouraging continuous innovation in road safety solutions.

Finally, the road safety market is witnessing the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, such as solar-powered traffic lights, energy-efficient monitoring systems, and the use of smart materials in road construction. These practices align with global sustainability goals while enhancing long-term safety outcomes.

Major Highlights of the Road Safety Market

One of the major highlights of the road safety market is the rapid integration of digital and smart technologies such as AI-driven traffic monitoring, IoT-enabled sensors, and automated enforcement systems. These advancements enable real-time data collection, accident prediction, and faster emergency responses, significantly improving overall safety.

The market is also driven by government regulations and global safety initiatives, with many countries implementing strict road safety laws, infrastructure modernization projects, and funding programs to minimize road fatalities. Such measures are pushing both public and private stakeholders to adopt advanced safety solutions.

Another key highlight is the increasing investment in intelligent transportation systems (ITS), including smart traffic signals, adaptive lighting, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication. These solutions improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and lower accident risks, creating safer road environments.

The road safety market is witnessing strong growth due to the rising demand for automated enforcement solutions like speed cameras, red-light cameras, and driver behavior monitoring systems. These technologies not only help reduce traffic violations but also assist law enforcement agencies with better compliance and accountability.

Lastly, the industry is shaped by a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly road safety innovations, such as solar-powered signals, smart energy-efficient surveillance systems, and eco-materials in construction. This trend ensures that safety measures align with environmental goals while maintaining long-term efficiency.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Road Safety Market

The major players in the road safety market include Siemens (Germany), Motorola Solutions (US), Jenoptik (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden), Verra Mobility (US), Teledyne FLIR (US), IDEMIA (France), Vitronic (Germany), and SWARCO (Austria).

Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is one of the subsidiaries of the Kapsch Group. Kapsch TrafficCom includes two segments: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC, tolling) and Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS). The company focuses on people's communication and mobility needs. Kapsch TrafficCom Intelligent Transport System encompasses tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and networked cars. It provides end-to-end solutions ranging from components and design through tools and operations of systems. Kapsch mobility solutions enable road traffic to be safer, more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban and highway settings, while also reducing pollution.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility provides smart mobility solutions. It is at the forefront of the smart mobility revolution and operates under three brands: America Traffic Solutions (ATS), Highway Toll Administration (HTA), and Euro Parking Collection (EPC). The company promotes the construction of safe cities by operating over 4,000 red light, speed, and school bus stop-arm safety cameras in over 200 jurisdictions across North America in collaboration with police agencies and municipalities. Verra Mobility builds smart roads for the world's leading commercial fleets and rental car firms, allowing them to manage tolling transactions and infractions. ATS offers advanced transportation solutions that prioritize safety and value for its customers. The company has a solid presence in road safety, and North America is one of the key markets.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a key contributor to the Road Safety Market, offering integrated communication, video surveillance, and real-time analytics solutions for traffic and public safety management. Through its video security and command center software-enhanced by acquisitions like Avigilon and Vigilant Solutions-Motorola enables law enforcement and transportation agencies to monitor roads, detect incidents, and respond swiftly. Its end-to-end ecosystem improves situational awareness, reduces response times, and enhances roadway safety for communities.

Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR plays a significant role in the Road Safety Market by providing advanced thermal imaging and intelligent traffic sensing technologies. Its FLIR TrafiSense and TrafiCam series help cities and transportation departments detect vehicles, monitor intersections, and improve signal timing-even in low visibility conditions. By enabling proactive traffic management and real-time incident detection, Teledyne FLIR's solutions contribute to reducing accidents, optimizing traffic flow, and enhancing pedestrian and driver safety.

Siemens

Siemens is a major player in the Road Safety Market, offering intelligent traffic systems and smart mobility solutions that enhance road efficiency and reduce accidents. Through its Yunex Traffic division, Siemens provides advanced traffic signal control, automated incident detection, and adaptive traffic management technologies. Its solutions help cities optimize traffic flow, improve pedestrian safety, and support Vision Zero initiatives by integrating AI, IoT, and connected infrastructure.