Mike Milligan, Founder Of 1 Oak Financial, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing The Sea Of Sameness

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, host Mike Saunders welcomes Mike Milligan, founder of 1 Oak Financial, to discuss the concept of the“sea of sameness” in the financial services industry. Mike Milligan shares his personal journey into finance, which began at a young age when he witnessed his grandmother's resilience after the loss of his grandfather. She turned her passion for cooking into a source of income, demonstrating innovation in the face of adversity. Throughout the episode, the conversation delves into the frameworks and methodologies Mike has developed to help clients stand out in a crowded market.

In the financial services industry, a significant concern is the tendency of many firms to prioritize efficiency over empathy. This approach often results in clients being treated as mere numbers rather than as individuals with unique stories, needs, and aspirations.

Milligan explores the concept of the“sea of sameness,” where financial firms deliver cookie-cutter advice that fails to address the specific circumstances of each client. This phenomenon is particularly prevalent among large Wall Street firms and insurance companies, which are structured to scale and focus primarily on assets under management (AUM). Consequently, clients often receive generic solutions that do not reflect their personal financial situations or life goals.

The industry's standard practice is to treat clients like spreadsheets, emphasizing efficiency over empathy. Milligan points out that many advisors operate under a model that prioritizes gathering assets rather than understanding the stories behind those assets. This leads to a one-size-fits-all approach, where the advice given is often a formulaic response based on numerical data rather than a thoughtful consideration of the client's unique life circumstances.

When financial advisors focus solely on efficiency, they risk overlooking the deeper emotional and personal aspects of their clients' lives. Milligan highlights that many clients feel like just another number in a long line, akin to waiting at the DMV. This lack of personal connection can lead to feelings of being undervalued and unheard, which is detrimental to building a trusting advisor-client relationship.

To combat this trend, Milligan emphasizes the need for financial advisors to engage with their clients on a more personal level. He advocates for a process that begins with understanding the client's story, family dynamics, health considerations, and long-term goals. By doing so, advisors can create customized financial plans that truly reflect the client's unique situation, rather than relying on outdated rules of thumb or generic strategies.

Mike encourages clients to be proactive in their search for financial advice that prioritizes their individual needs. He suggests asking specific questions during the advisor selection process, such as how the advisor customizes recommendations and what their process is for understanding the client's goals. If an advisor's focus is primarily on account size or specific products rather than the client's personal story, it may be a sign that they are operating within the sea of sameness.

Mike shared:“I believe everyone is One of a Kind; and You deserve a One of a Kind Financial Plan



that is about You.”

About Mike Milligan

Mike Milligan, a Certified Financial Planning Professional, author, podcast and radio show host, and university lecturer, brings 26 years of experience to the financial planning industry. After beginning his career in large banks and insurance companies, he founded his first firm 15 years ago with the belief that“everyone is One of a Kind; and they deserve a One of a Kind Financial Plan.”

Challenging the“One Size Fits All” approach to financial advice, which he refers to as“Retirement Déjà Vu



,” Mike developed The One of a Kind Financial Plan



. This comprehensive plan addresses taxes, retirement income, investments, long-term care, and legacy, enabling clients to live a“One of a Kind Life.” Recognizing the need for a clear retirement vision, he then created Retirement CHI



to supplement the plan. This innovative approach focuses on community, health, and impact, further reducing stress for his clients. Mike leads a team of over 20 professionals across the United States, including Hawaii.

