Taylor Farms Releases Their Company Impact Report For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) The report highlights achievements and continuous efforts to nourish both people and planet.

Taylor Farms today released its latest Impact Report outlining initiatives around the company's products, processes, people, and community engagement. As North America's leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, Taylor Farms' report features ongoing efforts to encourage healthy lifestyles for customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

Key highlights include product and packaging innovation, food safety, resource management, and community giving. Specifically:

. Packaging Innovation: Taylor Farms has made advancements towards making its packaging more sustainable. Recent efforts include switching rigid plastic lids to lidding film, as well as switching to fiber and compostables. Taylor Farms-owned Earthbound Farm brand released a plant-based fiber tray in 2024 that won Inc.'s Best in Business Award for Sustainability and the IFPA's Science and Technology Circle of Excellence Award.

. Food Safety: Taylor Farms continues to invest heavily in data-driven methods, a testament to its commitment to food safety. Advanced pathogen testing, state-of-the-art equipment, and continuous monitoring help keep every product not only fresh and delicious, but also safe.

. Resource Management: The Taylor Farms San Juan Bautista plant has completed the first phase of its microgrid installation, which is the first in their network and will utilize solar panels, fuel cells, and battery storage to power the facility without electricity from the grid.

. Community Giving: Taylor Farms is proud to partner with The Farmlink Project, Brighter Bites and Eat Real, among other local food banks and charitable partners, to provide 9.7 million pounds of fresh food annually to communities across the nation.

“At Taylor Farms, we are proud of this report as it reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering healthy and delicious fresh foods to our consumers while protecting the land and people that support us,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO.“After 30 years, we remain deeply rooted in making nutritious and fresh foods more accessible to the public while being good stewards of our resources, managing them in a way that's safe, intentional, and sustainable.”

“This Impact Report offers a glimpse into the heart of Taylor Farms as a company and how we're striving to make a positive difference,” said Wyatt Maysey, Director of Sustainability.“This report highlights the meaningful work our teams are doing to reduce Taylor Farms' environmental and social footprint.”

Taylor Farms has received numerous honors and awards in recent years, has a dedicated team of over 24,000 members, and delivers 265 million servings of fresh food every week.