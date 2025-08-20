Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight,“ Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Esophageal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Esophageal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Esophageal Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 20 August 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2, multicenter, open-label umbrella platform study designed to assess the safety and tolerability of sacituzumab tirumotecan in combination with pembrolizumab and fluoropyrimidine chemotherapy. The trial focuses on first-line (1L) treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

On 20 August 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche initiated a clinical study aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of atezolizumab plus tiragolumab in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin (PC). This regimen is being compared against a control arm of atezolizumab-matching placebo plus tiragolumab-matching placebo with PC as a first-line treatment for participants with unresectable locally advanced, unresectable recurrent, or metastatic esophageal carcinoma (EC).

DelveInsight's Esophageal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Esophageal Cancer treatment.

The leading Esophageal Cancer Companies such as OncoTherapy Science, Inc./Shionogi & Co., Oncolys BioPharma Inc, Lyvgen Biopharma, Adlai Nortye Biopharma, NovaRock Biotherapeutics, Genmab, Genentech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Mirati Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Active Biotech/NeoTX Therapeutics, Rakuten Medical, HLB, CDR-Life, Schrodinger, BioSyngen, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, GO Therapeutics and others. . Promising Esophageal Cancer Therapies such as Panitumumab, Capecitabine, Oxaliplatin, Ramucirumab, Paclitaxel, Pertuzumab, trastuzumab and others.

Esophageal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

S-588410: OncoTherapy Science, Inc. /Shionogi & Co.

S-588410 is cancer peptide vaccine licensed out from OncoTherapy to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. It is a subunit vaccine commercialized by Shionogi. It is administered subcutaneously as an emulsion. The therapeutic candidate is a mixed peptide-cocktail vaccine of S-288310 and S-488410 comprising of five human leukocyte antigens (HLA)-A 2402-restricted epitope peptides derived from oncoantigen. The drug candidate is a new molecular entity. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

Telomelysin: Oncolys BioPharma Inc

Telomelysin (OBP-301) is a gene-modified oncolytic adenovirus in which selectively replicate in cancer cells by introducing human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) promotor. From the result of Phase I clinical study in the US, Telomelysin showed abscopal effect, which non-injected tumor as well as injected tumor was regressed in melanoma patients after single injection into one single tumor and found that not only increasing infiltration of CD8 and antigen presenting cells but diminishing Treg cells in injected tumor site. In preclinical studies for Telomelysin, Oncolys has demonstrated effective anti-tumor activity on various cancer cells, and there was no finding that may bring safety concerns in toxicological studies as well as bio-distribution study. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

LVGN-6051: Lyvgen Biopharma

LVGN6051 is xLinkAb anti-4-1BB (CD137) agonist mAb that has been designed to activate 4-1BB optimally in tumor microenvironment by targeting both 4-1BB and FcγRIIB. LVGN6051 strikes a balance between antitumor efficacy and safety by agonizing 4-1BB only in the presence of FcγRIIB, which is expressed on immune cells enriched in the tumor microenvironment, including B cells, dendritic cells and granulocytes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

AN-0025: Adlai Nortye Biopharma

AN0025 is a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 (EP4) antagonist, discovered by Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai), and designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Adlai Nortye has been granted exclusive rights concerning the research, development, manufacture and marketing in all regions outside of Japan and part of Asia (excluding China) by Eisai. It is currently under development for the treatment of locally advanced rectal cancer with radiation therapy in the ongoing global Phase II ARTEMIS study. We presented Phase 1b results for this indication at the European Society for Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) in October 2019, where combination therapy with AN0025 and RT/CRT was safe and enabled 36% of patients to achieve either a cCR or pathologic complete response (pCR). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Esophageal Cancer Treatment.

Esophageal Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Esophageal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Esophageal Cancer market .

Esophageal Cancer Companies

Esophageal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Coverage- Global

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

