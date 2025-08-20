Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 19 August 2025, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center announced a phase 2 clinical trial investigating epcoritamab in participants with follicular lymphoma (FL) who have failed to achieve a complete response after frontline therapy. Epcoritamab is a bispecific antibody, a synthetic protein that activates the immune system to target cancer cells.

DelveInsight's Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma companies working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Companies such as Bristol Mayer Squibb, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, CARGO Therapeutics, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Ryvu Therapeutics, Dren Bio, ImmunityBio, Merck, EntreChem, Bantam Pharmaceutical, Vironexis Biotherapeutics, Excyte Biopharma, Owkin, AstraZeneca, ST Phi Therapeutics, NovImmune SA and others. Promising Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as Bortezomib + Rituximab, Epcoritamab, Lenalidomide, Ibrutinib, GNC-038, ABT-199, Bendamustine , and others.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Golcadomide: Bristol Myers Squibb

Golcadomide is a novel cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD) being investigated for the treatment of aggressive B-cell lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In combination with R-CHOP chemotherapy, it has shown promising antitumor activity in high-risk DLBCL patients, with a high overall response rate (ORR) and complete metabolic response (CMR). Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

MEN 1703: Ryvu Therapeutics

MEN1703 (SEL24) is a clinical-stage program discovered and developed by Ryvu Therapeutics and licensed to the Menarini Group. MEN1703 is a first-in-class, dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor with a unique activity profile. By design, this profile may provide responses to treatment that are more durable than current options and address a disease that has progressed following FLT3 inhibition. Preclinical data suggests therapeutic potential in both hematological malignancies and in solid tumors. Ryvu has granted the Menarini Group an exclusive worldwide license to further research, develop, manufacture and commercialize MEN1703 (SEL24). Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical development for the treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

LP-168: Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical

LP-168 is a third-generation, orally active, irreversible EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) developed by Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR mutations, including T790M resistance mutations. It is designed to target mutant EGFR while sparing wild-type EGFR, potentially reducing side effects. LP-168 has shown promising preclinical activity and is currently in clinical trials. The company is exploring its use in both first-line and resistant EGFR-mutant NSCLC settings. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical development for the treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

DR-0201: Dren Bio

DR-0201 is an investigational drug developed by D.R. Pharmatech, designed as a novel anti-cancer agent targeting HER2-expressing tumors, particularly in gastric and breast cancers. It is a HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that combines a monoclonal antibody with a cytotoxic payload to selectively kill cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. DR-0201 aims to overcome resistance seen with existing HER2 therapies. The product is currently undergoing preclinical or early-phase clinical evaluation. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical development for the treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

ETR-7072: EntreChem

ETR-7072 is an investigational small-molecule drug developed by EntreChem, designed to target cancer by modulating transcriptional programs involved in tumor growth and survival. It is part of EntreChem's novel class of natural product-inspired compounds with multi-targeted activity, potentially affecting epigenetic regulators and oncogenic pathways. ETR-7072 shows promise in preclinical models for treating aggressive and resistant cancers. The compound is currently in early-stage development, with ongoing studies to assess its safety and efficacy. Currently the drug is in Preclinical stage of its clinical development for the treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma market

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

