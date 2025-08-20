Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's National Guard Destroys Russian S-300V Air Defense System In Zaporizhzhia Sector

Ukraine's National Guard Destroys Russian S-300V Air Defense System In Zaporizhzhia Sector


2025-08-20 07:09:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported the operation on Telegram and released accompanying video footage.

"The strike drone unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard delivered a devastating blow to the Russian S-300V air defense system in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the statement said.

Read also: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike vehicle of Russian General Abachev

The National Guard stressed that this system was a key element of the enemy's air defense. Its destruction reduces Russia's ability to shield its positions and equipment from Ukrainian forces' strikes.

Additionally, two more pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed through precision drone drops.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN20082025000193011044ID1109955731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search