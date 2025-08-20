Ukraine's National Guard Destroys Russian S-300V Air Defense System In Zaporizhzhia Sector
"The strike drone unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard delivered a devastating blow to the Russian S-300V air defense system in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the statement said.Read also: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike vehicle of Russian General Abachev
The National Guard stressed that this system was a key element of the enemy's air defense. Its destruction reduces Russia's ability to shield its positions and equipment from Ukrainian forces' strikes.
Additionally, two more pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed through precision drone drops.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
