Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Mortgage Applications Dip As Refinance Activity Slows, Rates Edge Higher

US Mortgage Applications Dip As Refinance Activity Slows, Rates Edge Higher


2025-08-20 07:09:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Mortgage applications in the United States declined by 1.4% in the week ending July 15, Azernews reports, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN20082025000195011045ID1109955728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search