Steep Hill Announces Appointment Of Director
In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.065 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.
