Afghanistan Hosts 6Th Round Of Ministerial Dialogue With Pakistan, China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The sixth meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Dialogue of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan was held in Afghan capital city of Kabul on Wednesday.
The meeting reviewed the decisions of previous meetings and emphasized the strengthening of relations between the three countries in the political, economic and transit sectors, according to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting was attended by Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.
On this occasion, the three sides expressed commitment to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism. They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as, extension of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.
Dar also held a bilateral meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the meeting.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, both ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations between their countries.
They welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic representation between the two countries from Chargأ© d'Affaires to Ambassadorial level, as agreed during the Trilateral Meeting in Beijing on 21 May 2025.
"The ministers noted with appreciation that most decisions from these interactions have either been implemented or are nearing completion.
"These efforts have significantly strengthened Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, particularly in the areas of trade and transit," said Foreign Office.
Ishaq Dar acknowledged the encouraging progress in political and commercial ties, while expressing progress in the security domain, especially in counterterrorism, continues to lag behind.
He highlighted a recent surge in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan perpetrated by groups operating from Afghan soil, urging the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable measures against entities such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)/Majeed Brigade.
The Afghan Acting Foreign Minister reaffirmed Afghanistan's commitment to ensuring its territory is not used by any terrorist group against Pakistan or other nations. (end)
