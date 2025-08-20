403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran FM Reveals China-Russia Coop. To Face Snapback Mechanism Activation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday his country has set, in collaboration with Russia and China, some measures to be taken in case of activating the "Snapback" Mechanism.
Speaking in a news conference after a meeting held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with his Belarusian peer Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk, Araghchi said Iran would not keep silent in front of any European attempt aiming to activate the aforementioned mechanism.
Boosting coordination with Russia and China is a key step to face any possible escalation, he said, noting that France, Germany and the UK violated their commitments by the virtue of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.
These countries are no longer parties to the deal, thus they do not have rights to use this mechanism.
Araghchi elaborated that his country would decisively retaliate to any European step regarding this matter.
He referred that the use of this mechanism would end the role of European Troika in the path of the nuclear deal and negotiations.
Previous tests have proven military pressures and sanctions did not solve any issue but aggravated the complexity of matters, he noted.
He called on European countries to avoid useless threats and get involved in a constructive political path to ensure common interests.
Snapback Mechanism is an emergency brake in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that provides for the swift re-imposition of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran if it violates its nuclear commitments. (end)
rj
Speaking in a news conference after a meeting held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with his Belarusian peer Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk, Araghchi said Iran would not keep silent in front of any European attempt aiming to activate the aforementioned mechanism.
Boosting coordination with Russia and China is a key step to face any possible escalation, he said, noting that France, Germany and the UK violated their commitments by the virtue of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.
These countries are no longer parties to the deal, thus they do not have rights to use this mechanism.
Araghchi elaborated that his country would decisively retaliate to any European step regarding this matter.
He referred that the use of this mechanism would end the role of European Troika in the path of the nuclear deal and negotiations.
Previous tests have proven military pressures and sanctions did not solve any issue but aggravated the complexity of matters, he noted.
He called on European countries to avoid useless threats and get involved in a constructive political path to ensure common interests.
Snapback Mechanism is an emergency brake in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that provides for the swift re-imposition of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran if it violates its nuclear commitments. (end)
rj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment