Iran FM Reveals China-Russia Coop. To Face Snapback Mechanism Activation


2025-08-20 07:06:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday his country has set, in collaboration with Russia and China, some measures to be taken in case of activating the "Snapback" Mechanism.
Speaking in a news conference after a meeting held between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with his Belarusian peer Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk, Araghchi said Iran would not keep silent in front of any European attempt aiming to activate the aforementioned mechanism.
Boosting coordination with Russia and China is a key step to face any possible escalation, he said, noting that France, Germany and the UK violated their commitments by the virtue of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA.
These countries are no longer parties to the deal, thus they do not have rights to use this mechanism.
Araghchi elaborated that his country would decisively retaliate to any European step regarding this matter.
He referred that the use of this mechanism would end the role of European Troika in the path of the nuclear deal and negotiations.
Previous tests have proven military pressures and sanctions did not solve any issue but aggravated the complexity of matters, he noted.
He called on European countries to avoid useless threats and get involved in a constructive political path to ensure common interests.
Snapback Mechanism is an emergency brake in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that provides for the swift re-imposition of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran if it violates its nuclear commitments. (end)
