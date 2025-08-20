President El-Sisi Speaks With Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said that the call discussed ways to strengthen the distinguished relations between Egypt and Greece, particularly in light of the May 2025 announcement to elevate them to strategic partnership.
The call emphasized the importance of continuing to develop joint cooperation in various fields, with a focus on increasing trade and mutual investments, based on the significant potential both countries have.
The call also touched on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest. The President reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, and secure the release of hostages and captives. The Greek prime minister praised and supported these efforts.
President El-Sisi and the Greek prime minister underscored the necessity to immediately begin the reconstruction of the Strip once a ceasefire is reached. They stressed their absolute rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.
The two sides affirmed that the only path to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region is to grant the Palestinian people their legitimate right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.
The call also addressed a number of priority issues, including cooperation in the fields of energy, electricity interconnection, maritime border demarcation, and combating illegal immigration.
President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's firm commitment to protecting religious sanctities on its territory, including St. Catherine's Monastery, due to its historical and spiritual value. This was appreciated by the Greek prime minister.
