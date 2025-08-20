Remee Wire & Cable Is FIRST In The Industry To Have Dual Listed Class 4 Cables (CL4Z/CL4P), Certified To UL 1400-2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic wire and cable, is thein the wire and cable industry to have their copper PowerPipeTM cables dual listed as, certified to UL 1400-2 for Fault-Managed Power Systems (FMPS). A dual-listed Class 4 cable with both CL4Z and CL4P ratings gives you the highest level of installation flexibility and safety compliance in one product.

Remee's copper PowerPipeTM dual-listed cables feature stranded tinned copper conductors, fluoropolymer insulation and jackets. These power distribution cables are available in 12, 14, 16 and 18 AWG sizes, and with 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, and 16 conductors, and with or without shielding. They meet NEC code standards per Article 722 and 726, are dual listed for CL4Z/CL4P, certified to UL 1400-2, and meet NFPA-262 requirements for smoke and flame.

The benefits for dual-listed Class 4 cables include:

Maximum Installation Flexibility:



CL4P (Class 4 Plenum) means the cable is listed for use in plenum pathways-areas used for air handling, like above drop ceilings or below raised floors. Also suitable for Riser (CL4R) spaces-areas that are vertical runs within a building.

CL4Z means it's suitable for outdoor use, direct burial , and wet location; CL4Z is also sunlight resistant. With both ratings, the cable is listed and can be used for Class 4 FMPS systems where cable needs to be listed for indoor and outdoor general purpose-without needing to buy different cables for each environment.



Reduced Inventory & Simplified Procurement:



One cable covers multiple code requirements, so you don't have to stock separate plenum-rated and riser-rated cables and can easily transition from outdoor to indoor pathways and spaces. Fewer SKUs to manage, which lowers purchasing complexity and risk of installing the wrong type.



Higher Safety Standards:



Plenum rating ensures low flame spread and low smoke production in air-handling spaces. This can exceed local code requirements and future-proof installations if codes are tightened.



Compliance Without Guesswork:



In mixed-use buildings, it's common to have both plenum and riser spaces in the same run. Dual-listing ensures compliance in both without having to change cable midway. Eliminates rework if an inspector questions whether the installed cable meets the right fire rating for the application.



Potential Long-Term Cost Savings:

Although dual-listed cable may cost slightly more per foot, the labor savings from avoiding multiple pulls, inventory hassles, and change orders often outweigh the extra material cost.



A dual-listed CL4P/CL4Z cable blends fire-safe plenum capability with outdoor rating in a single solution that is also suitable for Riser spaces (CL4R). This grants you optimal flexibility, stronger safety compliance, and streamlined stocking and deployment. It's a smart choice when you're working across diverse installation environments or planning for future modifications.

“Remee is proud to be the FIRST in the wire & cable industry to have our Class 4 copper PowerPipeTM cables dual-listed for CL4Z/CL4P. The benefits for using dual-listed Class 4 cable are plentiful, and we offer many cable options” stated Tom Valentine, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Remee Wire and Cable.

For more information and new data sheets on dual-listed PowerPipeTM cables, see our ActivateTM Cables page on our website, and scroll to PowerPipeTM Copper Distribution Cables.

Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable .

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our“dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit , email us at ... , or call 1-800-431-3864.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Press Contact: Steven Bork ... 847-778-6468