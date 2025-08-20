Titan Announces Results Of Its Annual Shareholders' Meeting
| Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|John Boehner
|85,444,409
|99.99
|-
|-
|12,001
|0.01
|Lenard Boggio
|78,676,450
|92.07
|-
|-
|6,779,960
|7.93
|William Mulrow
|76,691,200
|89.74
|-
|-
|8,765,210
|10.26
|George Pataki
|78,676,450
|92.07
|-
|-
|6,779,960
|7.93
|Donald R. Taylor
|85,444,409
|99.99
|-
|-
|12,001
|0.01
|Richard Warke
|83,459,159
|97.66
|-
|-
|1,997,251
|2.34
About Titan Mining Corporation
Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA's first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at .
Contact
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Email: ...
