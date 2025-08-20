Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Titan Announces Results Of Its Annual Shareholders' Meeting


2025-08-20 05:30:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI, OTCQB: TIMCF) (“ Titan ” or the“ Company ”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Titan's annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 9, 2025, have been approved.

A summary of the results for the election of Titan's Board of Directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee
Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld
Number % Number % Number %
John Boehner 85,444,409 99.99 - - 12,001 0.01
Lenard Boggio 78,676,450 92.07 - - 6,779,960 7.93
William Mulrow 76,691,200 89.74 - - 8,765,210 10.26
George Pataki 78,676,450 92.07 - - 6,779,960 7.93
Donald R. Taylor 85,444,409 99.99 - - 12,001 0.01
Richard Warke 83,459,159 97.66 - - 1,997,251 2.34


About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA's first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at .

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Email: ...


MENAFN20082025004107003653ID1109955543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search