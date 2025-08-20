Altamonte Baseball Academy All-Stars Earn Back-To-Back U.S. Titles On National Stage

The Altamonte Springs 12U All-Stars, known as Big Red, are the 2025 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series U.S. Champions. The team captured the title with grit, teamwork and determination, making our community proud.

The ABA 12U All-Stars clinched back-to-back national titles, winning the 2025 Cal Ripken World Series U.S. Championship and proving they are among the elite.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Altamonte Baseball Academy (ABA ) 12U All-Stars have secured back-to-back national titles, capturing the 2025 Cal Ripken World Series U.S. Championship and once again proving they are among the nation's elite.The 2025 season marks the team's fourth consecutive World Series appearance: finishing second in 2022, third in 2023 and winning the Cal Ripken 11U World Series Championship in 2024. Moving up to a new age division and competing against a field of 42 teams from around the world, the 2025 tournament promised an epic showdown, and the ABA rose to the occasion.The ABA 12U All-Stars dominated pool play with a 3-0 record, outscoring their opponents 35-2 and earning the U.S. number one seed. They continued their run through bracket play with decisive wins, including a 2-1 thriller over Missouri's Central Ozarks to clinch the U.S. Championship. The team advanced to face Japan in the World Series final, ultimately finishing as World Series runners-up and U.S. Champions.Players earned individual accolades, including Player of the Game honors for Fernando Moncada, Colten Rollett, Graham Camara and Cooper Harris; All-World Series First Team selections for Graham Camara and Levi Merritt and the prestigious Gold Glove Award for Fernando Moncada. The full roster, including Adrian Arcano, Graham Camara, Yhosiah Diaz, Cooper Harris, Grant Kuchcinski, Chase Lewis, Owen Lind, Levi Merritt, JR Miller, Fernando Moncada, Colten Rollett, Liam Rustand and Luke Stephenson, delivered an unforgettable team performance marked by skill, determination and unity.Led by legendary manager Ken Kelly and supported by coaches Justin Harris, Steven Iannini and Kevin Stephenson, the 12U squad's achievements reflect years of hard work, discipline and passion.The City of Altamonte Springs and the Altamonte Baseball Academy are incredibly proud to celebrate these back-to-back titles, as this team has established itself as a true dynasty in youth baseball. Their success highlights not only the talent of its players, but also the spirit of the entire community, cementing a legacy that will carry on forever and inspire future ABA athletes to follow in their footsteps.###

