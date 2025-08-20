Dr. Ritesh Kalra Scholarship To Support Aspiring Medical Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Ritesh Kalrais now accepting applications for its 2026 award cycle, offering a $1,000 prize to a deserving undergraduate student on the path to becoming a doctor. Established by acclaimed physician, this initiative seeks to encourage academic excellence, foster a spirit of compassion in medicine, and provide financial assistance to future healthcare leaders.

The scholarship will be awarded through an engaging essay contest, providing applicants with an opportunity to share their vision for the future of medicine. Students are invited to reflect on the balance between technological advancements in healthcare and the human connection that remains at the heart of patient care. The award is open to undergraduate students in accredited institutions who are committed to pursuing a medical career.

“This scholarship represents more than financial assistance-it's a way to inspire the next generation of physicians to uphold both innovation and empathy in their work,” said Dr. Kalra.“Medicine is not only a science; it's a calling that requires skill, dedication, and a genuine desire to help others.”

About Dr. Ritesh Kalra

Dr. Ritesh Kalra is a highly respected internal medicine specialist with decades of service in both private practice and hospital settings. His career spans extensive clinical work, award-winning research, and mentorship of medical students. Trained across prestigious institutions in Poland, New York, and Georgia, Dr. Ritesh Kalra has earned repeated recognition as a Top Doctor in Internal Medicine from 2020 through 2025. Fluent in Hindi and Punjabi, he connects with a diverse patient population and has devoted his career to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

His inspiration for creating the scholarship stems from his belief in the power of education and the critical role that young, motivated doctors will play in the future of global health.

Application Details

The Dr. Ritesh Kalra Scholarship for Medical Students is open to all undergraduate students enrolled in accredited U.S. institutions who are on an academic track toward becoming a physician. Applicants must submit a 750–1,000-word original essay responding to the following prompt:

"In the rapidly evolving field of medicine, how can future doctors balance technological advancement with the human connection that lies at the heart of patient care? Share your thoughts, supported by personal experiences, observations, or aspirations."

Submissions should demonstrate critical thinking, originality, and a strong personal commitment to the medical field.

Important Dates



Application Deadline: May 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: June 15, 2026



The winning essay will be selected by the scholarship review committee based on insight, clarity, creativity, and the ability to convey a compelling vision for the future of healthcare. The $1,000 award will be sent directly to the recipient to support their educational expenses.

How to Apply

Applicants should send their essay along with their full name, contact information, school name, and field of study to ... . The subject line should read: Dr. Ritesh Kalra Scholarship Application.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Ritesh Kalra's ongoing mission to support the academic journeys of aspiring doctors and to encourage them to integrate technological expertise with compassionate care. Through this program, he hopes to inspire students to pursue medicine not only as a career but as a lifelong service to humanity.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Ritesh Kalra

Organization: Dr. Ritesh Kalra Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: .

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at