The Little Steven's Policeman's Ball Announces Their 3Rd Annual Golf Outing August 25Th 2025 Held At Inwood Country Club

3rd Annual Little Steven's Policeman's Ball Golf Tournament

Donation

Flyer for Golf Outing

This annual event raises funds for two outstanding charities. The DEA Widows' and Children's Fund, along with The NYPD With Arms Wide Open

- Kevin Schroeder Co FounderINWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Little Steven's Policeman's Ball continues its mission of raising funds to support two incredible foundations: The Detective Endowment Association's Widow's and Children's Fund and The NYPD's With Arms Wide Open.Over the past decade, our organization has raised millions of dollars to support these charities, enabling them to provide essential resources and services to those who need them most. Stevie Van Zandt, along with his Wife, Maureen, has worked tirelessly on making this event a reality. The golf outing continues to be bigger and better each year.The DEA Widows' and Children's Fund was established to assist the families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Dating back to the founding of the Union in 1917, this fund has played a critical role in ensuring widows and children receive the care and support they deserve. That enduring spirit of camaraderie, protection, and brotherhood still thrives today within New York's Finest.The NYPD With Arms Wide Open benefits children with special needs, providing access to specialized medical equipment (often not covered by insurance), customized bicycles, motorized wheelchairs, and intensive physical therapy. The foundation also provides financial and emotional support to families during extended hospital stays and other overwhelming life circumstances.This year's event is made possible through the generosity of Kevin Schroeder, Sammy Semenza, PO Merritt Riley, Det John Comer, Michael Mormino, Judy Newton, Louis Arzonico, John DiMuro, and Eli Nimni.Our goal this year is to make the greatest impact by directing our fundraising efforts to these two worthy foundations.Our organization is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit (ID: 81-0774418), and all donations are fully tax-deductible."For over a decade, Stevie Van Zandt and I have proudly hosted Little Steven's Policemen's Ball-an annual holiday gala at the Mandarin Oriental dedicated to raising funds for NYPD families in need. Our efforts directly benefit NYPD widows and children, as well as NYPD Arms Wide Open, a foundation supporting police officers with special needs. Through this event, we've raised more than $2 million for these causes said Co-Founder Kevin Schroeder.Kevin Schroeder, along with Retired Captain Ed Mamet, hosts the Podcast "Cop Talk" on WABC radio, featuring over 100 Episodes aired.Detective Schroeder brings 28 years of service to this mission with the NYPD, retiring as a First Grade Detective. During his career, he served as an elected union delegate for the Detective Endowment Association for a decade, and later as President and board member of the Retired Detectives of New York (RDNY).Today, Kevin owns and operates Black Tie Protection Services Inc ,a successful security firm, providing services that range from private investigations and personal protection to securing high-profile venues for notable individuals.The DEA Widows' and Children's Fund, along with“With Arms Wide Open,” is the beneficiary of Little Steven (Steven Van Zandt) and retired Det. Kevin Schroeder's Annual Golf Outing.

