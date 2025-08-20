Questex's LDI Launches Full 2025 Agenda, Bringing Industry Visionaries And Hands-On Training To Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First wave of speakers include trailblazing designers, technologists, and innovators set to share insights at the ultimate live design event

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Live Design International (LDI , the ultimate gathering for live event professionals, unveils the full 2025 professional training agenda , including LDInstitute courses, LDInnovation Conference sessions, and the first round of featured speakers. LDI 2025 takes place December 3–9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (West Hall).

Each year, LDI brings together the most innovative minds from the worlds of lighting, projection, audio, staging, XR, and immersive technologies-and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting lineups yet. This year's agenda launch includes the LDInnovation Conference , where industry leaders will share forward-thinking strategies, and the LDInstitute courses offer in-depth training for professionals seeking hands-on learning and certification.

The first round of speakers features influential creators, technologists, and thought leaders who are redefining the future of live entertainment design.

“LDI has always been about showcasing the people who push boundaries and create magic behind the scenes,” said Jessi Cybulski, show director at LDI.“With the launch of our LDInnovation Conference sessions and LDInstitute courses, we're giving attendees even more opportunities to learn, grow, and connect. This first group of speakers reflects the incredible depth and diversity of talent that drives our industry forward-and there's much more to come.”

LDI 2025 highlights include:



100+ LDInnovation Conference sessions featuring panels, keynotes, and deep dives with visionary leaders.

75+ LDInstitute courses delivering intensive, hands-on training and certifications from top instructors.

A bustling Expo Hall filled with cutting-edge gear, demos, and solutions. Interactive activations and special networking events.



Registration for passes and courses is open now , with advance rates available for a limited time. Join the global community of designers, technologists, and storytellers at the epicenter of live design. New this year, LDI has revamped its pass options to offer more value, more access, and more ways to experience the show-including the all-new LDInteractive Pass with exclusive perks.

For full details and to register, visit .

The LDI professional training program takes place December 3-9 with the Expo taking place December 7-9 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here .

For more information on exhibiting companies and products click her .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at ... .

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit LDI takes place December 3–9, 2025, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better-hospitality, operational real estate and wellness-and the industries that help people live longer-life sciences and healthcare-along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

