Tyson Foods To Participate In The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on September 4, 2025. The fireside chat with Curt Calaway, CFO, and Devin Cole, Group President, Poultry & Global Business Unit, will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast.

The webcast link, replay, and other information can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at .

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit .

