FOR THE 9TH TIME, SPEAR MAKES THE INC. 5000 LIST AT NO. 267 IN HEALTH SERVICES
"It's an honor to be on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time," said Dan Rootenberg, CEO & Co-Founder. "It reflects our team's unwavering commitment and the trust our communities place in us. We're proud of our growth and even more proud of the impact we've made."
Since its founding in 1999, Spear has grown into one of the most trusted physical and occupational therapy providers in New York City and the tri-state area, with more than 65 locations. The company continues to lead with a patient-first approach, delivering world-class care and exceptional outcomes while fostering a dynamic workplace.
View Spear's full Inc. 5000 profile here: .
Contact:
Sarah Maurer
[email protected]
SOURCE Spear Physical & Occupational Therapy
