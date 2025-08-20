Tanzania Launches Its First National Action Plan On Women, Peace And Security

In a significant step towards advancing gender equality and reinforcing national peacebuilding efforts, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, in collaboration with UN Women and national stakeholders, officially launched its first National Action Plan (TNAP) on Women, Peace and Security on 19 August 2025 at the Peace and Security Training Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Rooted in the global commitments of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, the four-year TNAP provides a strategic framework to ensure women's full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes, conflict prevention, humanitarian response and post-conflict recovery.

“Today we celebrate a critical step forward,” said Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, who officiated the event.

“This National Action Plan represents a new chapter for our country, one that reinforces our commitment to the rights of women and the building of a peaceful and inclusive society. I am pleased to see this plan grounded in our own Constitution and informed by global commitments. Let it be a tool not only for change, but for unity and resilience across our regions and communities.”

Led by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups and the Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, the development of the TNAP involved extensive consultations with government ministries, civil society, women's organizations and international partners, ensuring alignment with other national frameworks including the National Plan of Action to End Violence against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC) and the Tanzania Generation Equality Programme (TGEP). It prioritizes five pillars: participation, protection, prevention, relief and recovery, and coordination.

“The goal of this Action Plan,” said Hon. Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups,“is to recognize the vital role of women in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and decision-making processes. It marks the culmination of years of collaboration, research and coordination between our ministries, civil society, and international partners. This is a proud moment for Tanzania, as we reaffirm our commitment to regional and global frameworks for gender equality and sustainable peace.”

A blueprint for inclusive, people-driven peace and gender equality

The launch was also addressed by the UN Resident Coordinator, Susan Ngongi Namondo, who underscored that lasting peace is only possible when women are not just participants, but leaders in shaping it.

UN Women's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa applauded Tanzania's leadership, stating that the landmark instrument stands as a powerful testament to Tanzania's firm commitment to place women at the heart of peace and security: "not as victims, not as spectators, but as leaders and drivers of transformative change.”

“From the grassroots to the highest levels of government, Tanzanian women have demonstrated that when women lead, peace follows. UN Women is proud to stand with the Government of Tanzania on this journey to ensure TNAP delivers tangible and lasting impact.”

Next steps

With the launch of TNAP, Tanzania joins a growing community of nations operationalizing the Women, Peace and Security agenda. A multisectoral steering committee will oversee implementation, working closely with regional and local actors to ensure alignment with national priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

“Let us now ensure this plan lives not only in print, but in the everyday lives of our communities,” Dr. Biteko concluded.“The future of peace in Tanzania must be inclusive, and that begins with women.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Women - Africa.