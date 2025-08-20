Teen Prodigy Kairan Quazi Leaves Elon Musk's Spacex At 16 For Wall Street

Bengaluru: Teen Prodigy Kairan Quazi is rewriting the rules of what a career can look like at the age of 16. After making headlines for joining SpaceX's Starlink division two years ago, he is now stepping into the fast-paced world of high-frequency trading, joining financial powerhouse Citadel Securities as a developer in New York City. Born in 2009 in Pleasanton, California, to Bangladeshi parents, Kairan has never followed a conventional path. His mother, Jullia, works in finance, while his father, Mustahid, is a chemical engineer. The blend of science and finance shaped his dual passion for technology and complex systems from an early age. By the time most children were mastering multiplication tables, Kairan was already soaring past grade levels. At age 2, his cognitive abilities were found to be years ahead of his peers. By 9, he had left elementary school and was enrolled in college-level courses in mathematics and chemistry. At 11, he earned an Associate of Science in Mathematics from Las Positas College, and by 14, he became the youngest-ever graduate of Santa Clara University with a degree in computer science.

That same year, he was hired by SpaceX, joining the Starlink team and contributing to software systems responsible for how satellites beam internet to users across the globe. He described the company as a rare place that judged him on ability, not age. During his two years at SpaceX, he worked on production-critical code-software that directly impacted internet delivery for millions of people.

Not Just a Technical Genius

But Kairan isn't just a technical genius. His leadership skills emerged early, serving in student government, and his voice has also stood out in public debates around age bias. From criticising "cultural adultism" to challenging LinkedIn for banning him due to age restrictions, he has openly pushed back against systems that gatekeep opportunity. Now, he's taking on a new challenge: quantitative finance. Turning down offers from elite AI labs and tech firms, Kairan chose Citadel Securities for its intellectually rigorous, fast-paced environment.“Quant finance offers a pretty rare combination,” he told Business Insider,“the complexity and intellectual challenge that AI research also provides, but with a much faster pace.” He added that in finance, impact is measured in days-not months or years.

At Citadel, he'll work on global trading infrastructure, applying his background in high-performance computing and real-time systems. Living independently in Manhattan, his new life is a far cry from needing rides to the SpaceX office in Redmond. He's walking distance from Park Avenue, where some of the biggest financial decisions in the world are made. Kairan's journey-from Mensa membership at age two to Wall Street at 16-reflects not only rare intelligence but relentless curiosity, bold decision-making, and a refusal to let age define limits. Whether he stays in finance or eventually circles back to science or AI, one thing is certain: the world will be watching where Kairan Quazi goes next.