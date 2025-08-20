Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sony Just Raised Playstation 5 Prices In US Here's The Driving Factor

Sony Just Raised Playstation 5 Prices In US Here's The Driving Factor


2025-08-20 03:22:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sony Group Corp.(SONY) announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the pricing for its PlayStation 5 lineup across the U.S., with all models set to become more expensive starting August 21. 

The company cited broader economic pressures as the driving factor behind the decision, stating that it continues to face challenging financial conditions similar to many other global businesses.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

MENAFN20082025007385015968ID1109955289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search