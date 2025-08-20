5 WWE Women Stars Who Balance Wrestling Fame While Also Raising Children

These five WWE women superstars have managed successful careers inside the ring while also raising children.

Candice LeRae has become a familiar face on Friday Night SmackDown, teaming alongside Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in the #DIY storyline. Away from the cameras, she and Gargano share a special bond as parents.

Married in 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Quill, in 2022. LeRae continues to split her energy between competing in the ring and being a devoted mother.

Naomi has been enjoying one of the best runs of her career. After a heel turn earlier this year, she reached the top by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution 2025 to defeat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

While fans recognize her glow in WWE, fewer know she's also a stepmother to Jimmy Uso's two children from his previous relationship. For Naomi, family and wrestling are both key parts of her journey.

Asuka has been with WWE for close to a decade, building a reputation as one of the most dominant performers. She's a four-time champion and a figure fans respect deeply. When it comes to her personal life, however, very little is public.

Hints from colleagues such as Becky Lynch and Naomi suggest that Asuka is a mother, though details remain largely private. For The Empress of Tomorrow, her family remains firmly away from the spotlight.

Bianca Belair is currently sidelined with a finger injury, but her impact in WWE remains strong. Known as The EST, she's one of the most popular performers on the roster. Away from her athletic dominance, Belair is married to SmackDown's Montez Ford.

Many may not realize she is also stepmother to Ford's children, Liam and Morgan, from his earlier relationship. Just like in wrestling, Belair embraces her family role with passion and energy.

Since debuting in WWE, Jade Cargill has impressed fans with her intensity and presence. Her recent loss to Tiffany Stratton has not slowed her pursuit of championship gold. While she makes waves in the ring, Cargill also leads a fulfilling family life.

Married to former MLB star Brandon Phillips, she is the proud mother of their daughter, Bailey Quinn. In addition, Cargill is stepmother to Phillips' two children, making her role at home just as meaningful as her rise in WWE.