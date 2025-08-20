4 AEW Wrestlers Who Shared Romantic Relationships With WWE Stars

AEW and WWE may be rivals, but some stars once shared personal lives across both worlds.

Before becoming“Timeless” in AEW, Toni Storm shared a relationship with WWE's Tyler Bate. Their time together didn't last, as reports suggest they parted ways in late 2019. Since then, Storm has flourished in All Elite Wrestling, currently reigning as Women's World Champion and married to Juice Robinson. Bate continues in WWE, holding a past reign as NXT UK Champion.

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, had a notable relationship with Alexa Bliss. The two were once engaged, though they ended their romance in 2018. Despite the split, Bliss later said she would always support him, showing that mutual respect remained intact. Today, Bliss is married to musician Ryan Cabrera, while Matthews has settled down with WWE star Rhea Ripley.

Darby Allin's rise in AEW has been defined by his intensity, but away from the ring, he once shared a marriage with Gigi Dolin. The two tied the knot in 2018 but went their separate ways in 2020. Even after the divorce, reports note they stayed on good terms. Allin continues to be central to AEW programming, while Dolin, a former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, is now focused on her next chapter.

Years before he became Big Bill in AEW, he was romantically linked with WWE's Carmella. Their relationship ended in 2017, but both eventually found happiness elsewhere. Big Bill is now married to AEW interviewer Lexy Nair, while Carmella is with commentator Corey Graves, with whom she welcomed a son in 2023.