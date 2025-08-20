'Not Aware Of Anti-Bangladesh Activities': India Rejects Dhaka's Charge On Awami League In Kolkata, New Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) India on Wednesday dismissed allegations by Bangladesh that the Awami League offices in Kolkata and New Delhi were indulged in 'anti-Bangladesh activities', insisting that no such activity is permitted from Indian soil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed Dhaka's claim“misplaced” and reiterated New Delhi's position on supporting free and fair elections in the neighbouring country.

What did Bangladesh allege?

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry, in a sharply worded statement, claimed that“Awami League-linked offices” were being run in India, allegedly by leaders and activists taking refuge across the border.

It urged New Delhi to“immediately ensure the closure” of Awami League centres in order to prevent what it described as“an affront against the people and State of Bangladesh.”

| Why was Sheikh Hasina's Awami League banned in Bangladesh? Top 5 developments

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaldesh Foreign ministry wrote, 'Activities by the banned BANGLADESH AWAMI LEAGUE on Indian soil risks long-term friendship and multifarious engagements between Bangladesh & India as also mutual trust and respect between two people."

Dhaka alleged that political campaigns contrary to Bangladeshi interests, particularly by“absconding members of a banned political party,” were being carried out in India. The statement specifically mentioned purported offices in Kolkata and New Delhi.

How did India respond?

Rejecting the allegations, India said it had no knowledge of such activities and would not allow them under any circumstances.“The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil,” the MEA said.

Calling the charge“misplaced,” India underlined its expectation that“free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.”

| The Sheikh Hasina trial: Where is Bangladesh headed?| As Bangladesh uprising turns 1, Sheikh Hasina pens open letter to her country Why is Awami League at the centre of controversy?

The Awami League, led by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin , has been under intense pressure since student-led protests erupted last year and were subsequently hijacked by Islamist groups. Facing growing unrest and accusations of authoritarianism, Hasina resigned and is currently living in exile in India.

| Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina indicted in crimes against humanity cases Criminal Charges Against Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh now living in exile in India, faces multiple criminal charges in her home country. The cases, filed after her ouster in 2024, include allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and responsibility for the deaths of protesters during the student-led uprising that unseated her government.

Hasina and her party, the Awami League, have dismissed the charges as politically motivated and part of a broader campaign by her rivals and Islamist groups to erase her influence from Bangladesh's political landscape.