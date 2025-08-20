Case Registered Against Sanjay Kumar For Posting 'Misleading Information' Of Voters: District Election Office, Nashik

MENAFN - Live Mint) The District Election Office of Nashik on Wednesday said it had registered a case against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar for allegedly posting 'misleading information'.

In a post on X, the DEO urged citizens to verify information from the ECI website only.

“Sanjay Kumar from CSDS , has posted misleading information of voters of 126-Devlali AC for LS-2024 and MH LA-2024, case is registered against him. It is requested to all citizens to verify the info only from ECI website,” DEO, Nashik said in the post.

Sanjay Kumar , who is the co-director of Lokniti-CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies), had earlier flagged significant voter additions and deletions in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

He alleged that there was a massive rise and fall in the number of voters in several Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. This came at a time when the Opposition has accused the Centre of 'vote chori'.

Two days later in a surprise move, he deleted the post on social media that made such claims and apologised.

“I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation,” he wrote on X.

ICSSR issues notice to CSDS

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) on Wednesday issued a showcase notice to the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) for allegedly manipulating data related to the Maharashtra elections .

In a post on social media X, ICSSR alleged that CSDS had also published media stories based on a biased interpretation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India.

Sanjay Kumar told ANI that he rechecked the data after receiving information that the information in his post was wrong.

| ICSSR issues show cause notice to CSDS for 'data manipulation'

"Actually, we (mistakenly) compared assembly constituency number 125 (Nashik West) data with 124 and 50 (Hingna) with 49, which is one row back; that's why the information we got was wrong," Kumar said."The data provided by EC regarding Maharashtra state assembly polls shows that in six months, slightly more than 40 lakh voters have been added to the voters' list," he added.

