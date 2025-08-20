Pakistan: Trilateral Talks In Kabul Focus On Security And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced that the sixth round of trilateral talks between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and the Taliban in Kabul centered on political, economic, and security cooperation. The meeting emphasized strengthening joint efforts to combat terrorism.

According to a joint statement, the three sides also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and drug control. A key outcome was an agreement to extend the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The Taliban, in a separate statement, noted that the meeting also reviewed the outcomes of earlier sessions while highlighting the need to boost political, economic, and transit ties among the three sides. Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the region now has“multiple opportunities for expanded cooperation” that could benefit all countries involved.

Muttaqi stressed that the trilateral framework provides a practical platform for focused discussions on enhancing cooperation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described China's ties with the Taliban as“developing,” noting that collaboration between the two sides has expanded in several fields.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the trilateral talks“important,” describing them as a valuable opportunity to advance mutual cooperation. Both Pakistan and China have repeatedly expressed concern about the presence of militant groups in Afghanistan, urging the Taliban to act against them.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged the encouraging progress in political and commercial ties, while expressing progress in the security domain, especially in counter-terrorism, continues to lag behind.“He highlighted a recent surge in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan perpetrated by groups operating from Afghanistan's soil, urging the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable measures against entities such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)/Majeed Brigade.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has accused the Afghanistan's Taliban of sheltering members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), though the Taliban deny this. A recent UN monitoring report estimated that the TTP maintains around 6,000 fighters inside Afghanistan.

By extending the CPEC into Afghanistan, Beijing, Islamabad, and Kabul aim to boost economic connectivity and regional development. However, the success of such projects will depend heavily on ensuring stability and curbing militancy in the region.

