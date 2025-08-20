Ex-IAS Officer Gets 1-Year Jail, ₹15 Lakh Fine In Corruption Case

The case FIR No. 22/1997 U/S 5(1)(e),5(2) P.C Act.2006 r/w section12/14 of J&K Public Men & Public Servants Declaration of Assets & other provisions Act 1983 was registered on 24-04-1997 in P/S VOK now ACB Srinagar into the allegations that said public servants has amassed huge property in the shape of movable/immovable assets during his service.

During the course of investigation conducted by Police Station VOK (now ACB) Srinagar the charges against the accused (Ex-IAS Officer Habibul Hassan) were proved beyond any doubt with oral & documentary evidence which was on record. The charge sheet of the case was presented by the P/S VOK on 13-11-2000 before Hon`ble Court of Anti-Corruption Srinagar for judicial determination. The said accused has been sentenced U/S 5(1) (e), 5(2) P.C Act with an imprisonment of one year and ₹15 lacs fine. On behalf of the ACB Srinagar the case was argued by Sr, Prosecuting Officer Wajahat Jameel, reads the statement.