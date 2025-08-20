Ex-IAS Officer Gets 1-Year Jail, ₹15 Lakh Fine In Corruption Case
- Haq Iqbal announced a Judgement, wherein Honble Judge has convicted one accused namely Habibul Hassan Beigh retired IAS Officer the then member, Special Tribunal J&K Government S/O Gh. Hassan Beigh R/O Chinar Colony Barzulla Srinagar in case FIR No. 22/1997 of P/S VOK now ACB Srinagar for an imprisonment of one year and ₹15 lacs fine.
The case FIR No. 22/1997 U/S 5(1)(e),5(2) P.C Act.2006 r/w section12/14 of J&K Public Men & Public Servants Declaration of Assets & other provisions Act 1983 was registered on 24-04-1997 in P/S VOK now ACB Srinagar into the allegations that said public servants has amassed huge property in the shape of movable/immovable assets during his service.
During the course of investigation conducted by Police Station VOK (now ACB) Srinagar the charges against the accused (Ex-IAS Officer Habibul Hassan) were proved beyond any doubt with oral & documentary evidence which was on record. The charge sheet of the case was presented by the P/S VOK on 13-11-2000 before Hon`ble Court of Anti-Corruption Srinagar for judicial determination. The said accused has been sentenced U/S 5(1) (e), 5(2) P.C Act with an imprisonment of one year and ₹15 lacs fine. On behalf of the ACB Srinagar the case was argued by Sr, Prosecuting Officer Wajahat Jameel, reads the statement.Read Also ACB Registers DA Case Against AHD Employee Pulwama Revenue Official Jailed in 17-Year Old Bribery Case
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment