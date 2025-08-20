NGP VAN Launches Organize Everywhere To Power State Parties With Year-Round Organizing Tools

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN - the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes - today announced the launch of Organize Everywhere, a bold new initiative designed to make Mobilize, its web-based volunteer and event management platform, more accessible and affordable for Democratic state parties. Built in partnership alongside state party leaders, Organize Everywhere introduces a transparent, flat-rate pricing model that prioritizes long-term infrastructure and year-round organizing.

"Our state and county parties are on the front lines every day – organizing, listening, fighting to take our country back," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "With Organize Everywhere, we are putting state parties at the center – offering straightforward packages that scale to any state, of any size, whether they are red, blue or purple, so that organizers can focus on what truly matters: connecting with their communities, supporting their volunteers, and growing grassroots power that lasts beyond any one election cycle. This is about strengthening the backbone of our party and making sure organizers have what they need to win–not just on Election Day, but every single day."

A Commitment to State Parties

With Organize Everywhere, state parties get predictable, flexible access to the tools they need to grow and sustain engagement. Key features include:



Unlimited access to Mobilize users and volunteer shifts.



Scalable pricing tiers based on state size and capacity, ensuring fair and equitable access.

Options to include county parties and coordinated campaigns at transparent rates.

By offering this program directly to state parties, NGP VAN is doubling down on its investment in the Democratic Party's long-term success – ensuring tools are in the hands of organizers working to build sustained engagement beyond Election Day.

What Leaders Are Saying

"NGP VAN is making a critical tool for state parties more accessible no matter the size or budget of the local party. We deeply appreciate their willingness to respond to the needs of our year-round organizing in all 57 states, territories and Democrats Abroad. We look forward to a continued partnership to build the infrastructure of state parties so we can win more elections for Democrats up and down the ballot."

– Jane Fleming Kleeb, Vice Chair, Democratic National Committee; President, Association of State Democratic Committees; Chair, Nebraska Democratic Party

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more– including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

For more information about Organize Everywhere, visit or email [email protected] .

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN

