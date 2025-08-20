Medical Solutions Named Among Top 30 Largest Staffing Firms In The World

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions has once again been recognized as one of the world's largest staffing firms. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) ranked the company No. 28 on its Largest Staffing Firms Globally 2025 list. The company, which connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide, continues to be recognized as a top force in the global staffing industry.

"Our work goes beyond staffing," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "It's about helping healthcare leaders navigate a rapidly changing workforce landscape. Every solution we provide is designed to give healthcare leaders the confidence to deliver high-quality care while managing costs and resources effectively."

Medical Solutions partners with healthcare leaders to address critical workforce challenges, including staffing shortages, fluctuating patient volumes, and labor cost management. Through flexible staffing models, internal resource pool strategies, and advanced workforce technology , the company helps healthcare systems maintain continuity of care, improve operational efficiency, and plan for future workforce needs.

According to SIA, the 100 largest staffing firms globally generated an estimated $257 billion of revenue in 2024, representing approximately 41% of the global staffing market. Their collective revenue declined by 3% year over year, while the overall global staffing market contracted by 5%.

The global staffing industry continues to face challenges, including economic pressures and talent shortages. Despite these conditions, Medical Solutions remains a trusted leader in healthcare workforce solutions.

"Being recognized among the top staffing firms globally is meaningful, but what truly drives us is supporting healthcare leaders by providing them with the tools, expertise, and flexibility they need to build strong teams and ensure patients receive the care they deserve," said Tijerino.

Earlier this year, SIA recognized Medical Solutions as the second-largest travel nursing firm, fifth-largest healthcare staffing firm , and fifth-largest allied healthcare staffing firm in the U.S.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual care, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, and domestic and international direct hire, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at .

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

