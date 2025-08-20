President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Inspect Construction Of Hajikend Recreation Complex

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction site of the Hajikend recreation complex on August 20,reports.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the work completed and planned activities.

The complex, covering an area of approximately 23 hectares across the Hajikend settlement in Ganja city and the Banovshali village in Goygol District, will accommodate up to 452 guests at a time. The complex will feature 133 rooms of various categories, 19 single-story standard cottages, and 10 two-story VIP cottages.

Set amidst stunning natural landscapes, the complex will include restaurants and cafes offering delicious dishes from national and international cuisines. In addition to leisure opportunities, the facility will provide conditions to support guests' health and well-being, including access to an indoor swimming pool, traditional SPA services, and a fitness center equipped with modern exercise equipment.

To enhance the recreational experience, the complex will offer karaoke, a board game room, and vibrant, specially designed zones for children to create unforgettable memories. Football and basketball courts, as well as walking trails, will provide active leisure opportunities against the backdrop of scenic mountain views.

Furthermore, a 90-seat conference hall, designed in a theatrical style and equipped with modern technical equipment, will be established for business meetings, conferences, and various events. Once operational, the complex is expected to create approximately 300 jobs.

