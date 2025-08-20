6,800 Residents Remain In Kostiantynivka
"The enemy is constantly shelling Kostiantynivka with FPV drones and artillery. In the past 24 hours alone, the enemy dropped 10 FAB-250 high-explosive bombs on the city. There are currently 6,800 people in Kostiantynivka, which is a huge number of people... That is, people are leaving very slowly," said the head of the region.
He recalled that since yesterday, Ukraine's National Post Ukrposhta has stopped working in Kostiantynivka , and now people will have to travel to Druzhkivka to receive payments.Read also: One killed, one injured as Russian forces shell Bilozerka in Kherson region
“The situation in Kostyantynivka is extremely difficult, so I emphasize once again that people should leave while we, the authorities and police units, can still help them,” Filashkin said.
As reported, on August 20, the Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing three civilians and injuring four others.
Photo: Kostiantynivka City Council
