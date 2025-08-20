Uzbekistan's President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, dear brother,

I was very pleased to receive the news about the Joint Declaration you signed in Washington with the participation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the United States Donald Trump.

I regard this document, first and foremost, as a clear outcome of your tireless efforts and resolute political will, as well as courageous and just initiatives over many years towards the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the achievement of lasting peace and sustainable development in the South Caucasus region.

The significant progress made in recent years under your leadership on the path towards the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia deserves special commendation.

We take immense pride in the fact that the truly brotherly people of Azerbaijan have achieved such high accomplishments even during a period of serious trials and rapid changes.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Your wise and far-sighted policy not only ensures the full realization of the long-cherished aspirations of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of its reputation and respect in the international arena but also lays a solid foundation for the consolidation of lasting peace and progress in the region.

Taking this opportunity, I once again sincerely congratulate you on this historic success and wish you robust health, family happiness, and new achievements in your responsible state activity, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan," reads the letter.