Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market To Experience Notable Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Topadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corp

The Key Diabetic Foot Ulcers Companies in the market include - Amniox (TissueTech), Topadur Pharma, Cynata Therapeutics, Transwell Biotech, Aposcience, Ilya Pharma, Microbion Corporation, MediWound, Paracrine, INC., NovaLead Pharma, and others.

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Foot Ulcers pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report:



The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In July 2025, Eluciderm Inc. has obtained FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase I/IIa open-label trial. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of ELU-42, a topical spray-on solution designed to promote healing in patients with diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

In March 2025, Orthofix Medical Inc. received both FDA 510(k) clearance and the European CE Mark for its TrueLok Elevate Transverse Bone Transport (TBT) System. The TrueLok Elevate is designed to support limb preservation by addressing bony and soft tissue deformities or defects, including nonhealing wounds and diabetic foot ulcers.

In February 2025, PolarityBio revealed that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to its regenerative tissue product, SkinTE, for the treatment of Wagner Grade 1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU).

In January 2025, BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM) , a prominent MedTech firm specializing in placental-derived products for advanced wound care, has launched the BR-AM-DFU (BioREtain® Amniotic Membrane - Diabetic Foot Ulcers) clinical trial. The study aims to assess the effectiveness of Vendaje® compared to the current standard of care in treating patients with non-healing diabetic foot ulcers.

In January 2025, ION, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company specializing in exosome-based therapeutics, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for Purified Exosome Product (PEP) to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs). This milestone represents a significant advancement in the company's efforts to develop innovative therapies for chronic wound care.

In October 2024, A clinical study conducted by Kerecis, the designer of fish-skin grafts, shows that these grafts are more effective than the standard treatments for closing various types of diabetic foot ulcers. The study's results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, reveal that fish-skin grafts from the Finland-based company resulted in significantly higher healing rates, sustained effectiveness, and faster healing.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of total prevalent cases of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) among the 7 major markets (7MM).

In 2023, male patients accounted for 60% of diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) cases in the 7MM, while females made up 40%.

In 2023, among diagnosed diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) cases in the United States, 35% were acute or healed wounds, while 65% were chronic or unhealed wounds.

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that the US accounts for the highest number of cases in the age group 45–64 years followed by ≥75 years.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are open sores or wounds that commonly occur on the feet of people with diabetes. They develop due to a combination of factors such as poor blood circulation, nerve damage (neuropathy), and high blood sugar levels, which impair healing. If left untreated, DFUs can lead to serious infections and, in severe cases, amputation. Early detection, proper foot care, and medical management are essential to prevent complications.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Foot Ulcers market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Foot Ulcers by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Foot Ulcers market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Foot Ulcers market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapies and Key Companies



TTAX01 (Neox Cord 1K): Amniox (TissueTech)

ENGENSIS (VM202): Helixmith

ON101 (fespixon): Oneness Biotech

ENERGI-F703: Energenesis Biomedical

TOP-N53: Topadur Pharma

CYP-006TK: Cynata Therapeutics

TWB-103: Transwell Biotech

APO-2: Aposcience

ILP100: Ilya Pharma

MBN-101: Microbion Corporation

EscharEx: MediWound

Adipose-derived regenerative cells: Paracrine, INC. Galnobax: NovaLead Pharma

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Drivers



Rise in global prevalence of foot ulcers in diabetic patients

Increasing research and development activities in the development of biologics Technological advancements

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Barriers



High cost of the advanced wound care therapies Adverse effects associated with the drugs

Scope of the Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Foot Ulcers current marketed and Diabetic Foot Ulcers emerging therapies

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Dynamics: Diabetic Foot Ulcers market drivers and Diabetic Foot Ulcers market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetic Foot Ulcers Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

4. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

9. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Appendix

18. Diabetic Foot Ulcers Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

