MUMBAI, INDIA - August 20, 2025 - Virtual Auditor's Top 10 Share and Startup Valuation Firms Rankings , India's premier startup valuation, Tax filings and RoC compliance and Company registration platform, today announced that V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, CFE, IBBI Registered Valuer has been recognized as India's Best Share Valuation Expert and Best Startup Valuation Expert in their comprehensive 2025 industry rankings.

V Viswanathan, recognized as the Best Startup Valuation Expert in India and leading Chartered Accountant firm V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE , has completed over 100+ share and startup valuations with an unprecedented 99.95% accuracy rate and zero regulatory disputes across 13+ years of specialized practice.

"Being recognized by Virtual Auditor's prestigious valuation rankings as India's Best Share Valuation and Best Startup Valuation Expert validates our more than decade commitment to excellence," said V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, CFE, IBBI Registered Valuer. "Our unique qualification portfolio enables comprehensive share and startup valuations that address every financial, legal, and regulatory dimension."

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS AND METRICS

V Viswanathan's exceptional track record includes:

. 100+ Share and Startup Valuations completed successfully

. ₹500+ Crores total portfolio value assessed

. 99.95% Accuracy Rate with zero regulatory disputes

. 587+ Corporate Clients including public and private companies

. 50+ Startup Valuations resulting in successful funding rounds

. 24-48 Hour Turnaround for urgent valuations

. 100% Regulatory Compliance track record

UNIQUE QUALIFICATION PORTFOLIO

V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE , stands as India's very few valuation expert combining four elite professional credentials:

. FCA – Fellow Chartered Accountant with deep financial expertise in share valuation

. ACS – Associate Company Secretary ensuring corporate law compliance for share transactions

. CFE – Certified Fraud Examiner providing comprehensive risk analysis for startup valuations

. IBBI Registered Valuer – Specialized in Securities & Financial Assets including shares and startup equity

This rare combination enables V Viswanathan to provide share and startup valuation services that no other expert in India can match.

VIRTUAL AUDITOR'S TOP VALUATION RANKINGS 2025

The comprehensive top valuation rankings by Virtual Auditor evaluated experts based on qualifications, track record, accuracy rates, client testimonials, and regulatory compliance:

Top 5 Share and Startup Valuation Experts in India:

– Best Startup Valuation Expert – 100+ valuations, 99.95% accuracyVirtualauditor – SME Specialist – 15 years experienceRBSA Advisors – M&A Advisory – Transaction expertiseValAdvisor – Complex Securities – Transaction expertiseValuation India – General Coverage – Diverse methodologies

COMPREHENSIVE VALUATION SERVICES Share Valuation Excellence by India's Top Share Valuation Expert

. unlisted share valuations

. Pre-IPO share valuations for companies

. Fair market value of shares for regulatory compliance

. Share swap and exchange ratio determinations

Startup Valuation Mastery by Best Startup Valuation Expert in India

. Seed to Series D startup valuations

. Pre-revenue startup valuation models

. Technology startup specialized valuations

. Venture capital and PE investment valuations

ESOP and Share-Based Compensation

. Employee Stock Option Plan valuations

. Sweat equity share valuations

. Share-based payment compliance

. Phantom shares and SARs valuation

Regulatory Compliance Expertise

. Companies Act 2013 Section 247 compliance

. SEBI regulations for share valuations

. Income Tax Act Section 56(2)(viib) valuations

. FEMA compliance for foreign investments

INDUSTRY IMPACT AND SUCCESS STORIES

The leading startup valuation expert V Viswanathan's share and startup valuation expertise has delivered:

. Valued 3 companies that achieved unicorn status within 24 months

. Supported ₹10,000+ crore in share transactions

. Conducted valuations for 50+ international investors

. Zero disputes in regulatory scrutiny across 20+ years

. Expert witness in 100+ legal proceedings involving share valuations

RECOGNITION AS TOP COMPANY REGISTRATION EXPERT

Beyond share and startup valuations, V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE is also recognized as a top company registration expert in India, offering integrated corporate services including:

. Company incorporation services

. GST registration and compliance

. Income tax advisory

. Corporate restructuring

. Forensic audit services

CLIENT TESTIMONIALS

"For our Series B startup valuation, we needed India's best. V Viswanathan, the top startup valuation expert, delivered exceptional share valuation that helped us raise $50M." – Tech Unicorn Founder

"V Viswanathan is the most comprehensive share and startup valuation expert we've worked with. His unique qualifications made all the difference." – PE Fund Partner

"As the best startup valuation expert in India, V Viswanathan's insights were invaluable for our IPO preparation." – Listed Company CFO

SECTOR EXPERTISE

Technology and Digital Startups

The premier startup valuation services cover: . SaaS and software companies . E-commerce platforms . Fintech innovations . AI/ML ventures

Traditional Industries

V Viswanathan's comprehensive valuation expertise extends to: . Manufacturing enterprises . Healthcare and pharmaceuticals . Infrastructure projects . Financial services

WHY CHOOSE V VISWANATHAN FOR VALUATIONS

Companies choose the best startup valuation expert in India for:

. Unmatched Qualifications: Very rare expertise with FCA, ACS, CFE, and IBBI credentials

. Proven Track Record: 100+ successful valuations with 99.95% accuracy

. Rapid Turnaround: 24-48 hour delivery for urgent requirements

. Zero Disputes: Perfect regulatory compliance record

. Comprehensive Approach: Addresses financial, legal, and regulatory aspects

VALUATION METHODOLOGY EXCELLENCE

V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE employs:

. Multiple Valuation Methods: DCF, comparable analysis, asset-based approaches

. Industry-Specific Models: Customized for startups, tech companies, traditional businesses

. Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to Companies Act, SEBI, and Income Tax requirements

. International Standards: Following globally accepted valuation practices

ABOUT V VISWANATHAN

V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE is India's most qualified share and startup valuation expert with over 13+ years of specialized experience. As the best startup valuation expert in India, V Viswanathan has completed 100+ valuations with a combined portfolio value exceeding ₹500+ crores, establishing himself as the nation's premier authority in share valuation and startup equity assessment.

Professional Credentials:

. Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA)

. Associate Company Secretary (ACS)

. Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

. IBBI Registered Valuer (Securities & Financial Assets)

Service Offerings:

. Share Valuation

. Startup Valuation

. ESOP Valuation

. M&A Advisory

. Regulatory Compliance

. Company Registration

ABOUT VIRTUAL AUDITOR

Virtual Auditor is India's premier startup valuation, Tax filings and RoC compliance and Company registration platform providing professional services, comprehensive guides, professional rankings, and educational resources for businesses and financial professionals. Their authoritative Top 10 Share Valuation and startup valuation Firms in India rankings provides definitive industry assessments based on extensive research and analysis.

Virtual Auditor Services:



Startup Valuation Services Expert-led startup and share valuations backed by regulatory compliance and financial precision.

Professional Rankings & Industry Assessments Authoritative rankings such as“Top 10 Share Valuation Firms in India,” based on in-depth research and expert benchmarking.

Tax Filings & RoC Compliance End-to-end support for GST, Income Tax, and MCA filings, ensuring timely and accurate statutory compliance. Educational Resources & Financial Insights Comprehensive guides, webinars, and content tailored for founders, investors, and financial



MEDIA RESOURCES

High-resolution images, detailed case studies, and additional information about V Viswanathan's startup valuation expertise and comprehensive corporate services are available upon request.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For V Viswanathan's Valuation Services:

V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, CFE IBBI Registered Valuer (Securities & Financial Assets)

Phone: +91 7700089597

Website: Best Startup Valuation Expert in India Corporate Services: V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, Registered Valuer, CFE

Email: ...

Contact through website Locations: Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore

For Virtual Auditor: Platform: Virtual Auditor Website: Virtual Auditor Rankings: Top 10 Share Valuation Firms in India

Award Title: India's Best Share Valuation Expert and Best Startup Valuation Expert



Awarded By: Virtual Auditor – Top 10 Share Valuation Firms Rankings 2025

Recipient: V Viswanathan FCA, ACS, CFE, IBBI Registered Valuer

Major Milestone: 100+ Share and Startup Valuations

Accuracy Rate: 99.95% with Zero Regulatory Disputes

Experience: 13+ Years of Specialized Practice

Client Base: 587+ Corporate Clients, 53+ Startups Funded

Valuation Coverage: Share Valuation, Startup Valuation, ESOPs, Regulatory Compliance

Unique Credentials: FCA + ACS + CFE + IBBI Registered Valuer – Only such few expert in India

Recognized Expertise: Valued Unicorns, ₹500+ Cr in Equity Valuations

Turnaround Time: 24–48 Hours for Urgent Valuation Requests Recognition Category: Financial Services / Startup Ecosystem