Building An Enterprise Service Ecosystem: EPWK's Talent-Driven Full-Cycle Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews) As China accelerates its national strategy of building a unified digital service platform for SMEs, EPWK () is aligning its efforts with government initiatives by leveraging a vast talent pool and 15 years of service experience to create a market-driven, full-cycle enterprise service ecosystem.

Responding to the National "One Network" Strategy

In November 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released guidelines aiming to build a horizontally connected and vertically integrated "one-stop" platform for SME public services by 2025. This strategic framework targets long-standing pain points in the enterprise service sector-fragmented resources, high coordination costs, capability gaps, and isolated data systems.

To address these challenges, the government encourages the integration of both public and market-based service resources and the construction of four major data repositories: SME base information, enterprise data, service provider directories, and service product/case libraries.

This policy shift marks a structural transformation in the enterprise services market. Fragmented, single-point solutions are no longer sufficient. Instead, platforms capable of offering full-cycle, digitized services are gaining momentum.

EPWK's "1+N" Enterprise Service Matrix

EPWK has evolved from a creative crowdsourcing platform into a comprehensive service ecosystem designed for SMEs throughout their business lifecycle.







The“1” Core : The EPWK platform itself, which facilitates efficient transactions between employers and service providers through personalized recommendations, intelligent matching algorithms, clear trading rules, and human-in-the-loop support.

The platform supports over 300 categories across sectors such as design, development, AI, video, copywriting, marketing, business consulting, interior design, and lifestyle services. Daily, it processes a large volume of creative service requests.

The“N” Extensions : A suite of extended services including IP strategy, accounting & tax, and startup incubation-forming a seamless one-stop service chain from creative concept to commercial execution.

Powered by a Million-Strong Talent Engine

As of June 30, 2024, EPWK has served more than 8.74 million employers and 16.92 million service providers across 2,800 counties in China. Since 2019, the platform has facilitated 4.6 million projects with a gross merchandise volume (GMV) exceeding $1.67 billion USD.

Its AI-powered smart matching engine allows employers to connect with global creative professionals-removing geographical and temporal barriers. One entrepreneur from Inner Mongolia commented:

“EPWK helped us overcome the talent shortage. After posting our app development needs, we were matched with an experienced service provider and the project was delivered efficiently.”

Building a Foundation of Trust: End-to-End Safeguards

Trust is the cornerstone of online transactions. EPWK provides a robust system to ensure secure and reliable collaboration:







Dedicated Consultant Services : Experienced platform consultants assist SMEs in refining task requirements, publishing tasks, recommending suitable service providers, and tracking project progress.

Escrow Payment Protection : Project funds are held in escrow and released only upon successful delivery and employer approval-protecting both parties' interests.

Comprehensive Trust Mechanisms : The platform integrates user verification, credit scoring, intellectual property protection, digital contracts, dispute resolution, and more to create a secure trading environment.

A representative of a Shandong-based edtech company shared:“Our AI-powered education software project was a success thanks to the expert support from EPWK consultants. Escrow gave us peace of mind, and the matched service provider was highly experienced in edtech development.”







The Future: Towards Smarter, More Integrated Services

As enterprise services become integral to national innovation infrastructure, they are evolving into operating systems for high-quality economic growth. The Ministry's“One Network” initiative is not just a technical challenge-it's a transformation of how services and businesses connect.

EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), now publicly listed, is committed to deepening its integration with public service systems through technological innovation. The company aims to deliver more intelligent, efficient, and scalable full-cycle services to SMEs, driving value creation and growth across the global creative service ecosystem.