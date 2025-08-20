Leveraging The Latest Developments In US Tariff Policies Towards China, We Join Hands With American Customers To Explore New Trends In Telescopic Tools And New Paths For Order Growth

Recently, the US government signed an executive order to continue the suspension of heightened tariffs on China. This trade policy development brings new discussion opportunities for China-U.S. trade exchanges.







Policy Interpretation: New Trends in U.S. Tariff Measures

According to the fact sheet released by the White House on August 1, the US government's continuation of the suspension of heightened tariffs on China aims to address issues such as trade imbalances and unfair trade practices. Meanwhile, a 10% reciprocal tariff will be maintained to encourage domestic production and strengthen supply chains. Future trade dialogues will also be carried out to promote fair trade practices. This series of policy adjustments profoundly impacts the overall environment of China-U.S. trade and is closely related to the order transactions and business layouts of many enterprises.







Collaborating with Customers: Finding Solutions to Order Decline

Currently, our company faces the challenge of a sharp decline in orders from American customers. The changes in U.S. tariff policies present a crucial opportunity for in-depth communication with American customers. We understand that behind the adjustment of trade policies lies the common pursuit of fair trade and mutual benefit. We are willing to proactively collaborate with American customers to explore solutions for order cooperation based on the new tariff policy dynamics:

Policy Analysis : Jointly examine the specific impacts of U.S. tariff policies on both parties' businesses, identify potential opportunities and challenges, and clarify the business segments where policy dividends can be tapped and the risk points to be avoided.

Order Reconstruction : From the perspectives of product pricing, delivery cycles, and cooperation models, and in line with policy directions, re-plan the order structure. For example, increase promotion and cooperation for products less affected by tariff policies. For businesses impacted by the policies, explore ways to optimize the supply chain and adjust product solutions to reduce policy impacts and regain order growth momentum.

Long-term Layout : Using this policy adjustment as a starting point, establish a long-term communication mechanism, jointly follow the trends of China-U.S. trade policies, and plan business layouts in advance. Under the framework of fair trade, continuously expand the depth and breadth of cooperation, create a more resilient business cooperation model, and inject lasting vitality into the development of both parties' businesses.

We believe that by focusing on policies and exploring countermeasures with American customers, we can break through the current order dilemma, achieve win-win cooperation in the new trade environment, take our business development to a new level, and contribute to the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. trade.