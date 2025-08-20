MENAFN - GetNews)



When the Songs Fade: How Climate Change Is Transforming the Lives of the Birds We Thought We Knew

Author's Tranquility Press proudly presents Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change , an extraordinary new book that blends decades of observation with urgent ecological insight. Now available on Amazon, the book offers a moving look at the everyday birds we see-and often overlook-as they struggle to adapt to a warming world.

The Fragile Drama Outside Our Windows

In his meticulously kept notes spanning over fifty years, the author captures the quiet revolutions of backyard life: the first robin of spring, the sudden absence of a once-familiar species, the surprising resilience of others who now overwinter instead of migrating.

What emerges is not only a naturalist's record but also a stark reflection of climate change's fingerprints-earlier migrations, altered nesting patterns, declining populations. In these changes, readers will find both wonder and warning.

This is not a distant science report-it is the story of our own backyards, our own mornings, our own future.

Special Showcase at the Manila International Book Fair 2025

Readers and nature enthusiasts are invited to discover Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change at the Manila International Book Fair 2025 , running September 10–14, 2025 , at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City, Philippines.

The fair, one of Asia's largest literary gatherings, will provide an international stage for the book, offering audiences a chance to see firsthand how local observation connects to global urgency.

Why This Book Demands Attention

Personal yet universal: Turns backyard encounters into a global story.

Engaging narrative: A blend of science, storytelling, and lived experience.

Timely and urgent: Climate change made visible in the smallest wingspans.

This book is for bird lovers, yes-but also for anyone who believes that the songs of sparrows and finches are part of what makes life whole.

Available Now

Lifestyles of Back Yard Birds and How They Are Affected by Climate Change is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook editions on Amazon.

Order your copy today and rediscover the birds outside your window in a new-and urgent-light.

About the Author

Frederic Buse has spent decades documenting the rhythms of backyard birds, transforming everyday sightings into a testament of resilience and fragility. His work reveals the profound lessons hidden in ordinary landscapes and challenges readers to see climate change through the lens of the familiar.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , based in Marietta, Georgia, is a full-service publishing and book marketing agency that amplifies authors' voices across the globe. From memoirs to natural history, ATP offers strategic promotion, visibility, and publishing partnerships.