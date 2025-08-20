RIA Confidential Podcast Episode 2 Spills The Tea:“How To Make Independence Work After The Leap”

MENAFN - GetNews) New episode explores how financial advisors can thrive beyond broker-dealers with structure, trust, and collaboration.







CHICAGO, IL - August 20, 2025 - RIA Confidential, the podcast uncovering the unfiltered truth about going independent as a financial advisor, has released its highly anticipated Episode 2:“What Happens After the Leap-Making Independence Work.”

Following the success of Episode 1, which pulled back the curtain on why advisors are leaving the broker-dealer model, Episode 2 shifts the spotlight to the how.“What it really takes to thrive once you're on the other side”.

Hosted by Jonathan Andrews of Beneficial Business Solutions and featuring RIA trailblazer Ray Gettins-aka Your RIA Mentor-this episode explores the practical realities and hidden challenges that come with independence.

“Independence doesn't mean isolation,” says Gettins.“The advisors who succeed are the ones who build structure, lean on collaboration, and stay in their zone of genius. That's how you scale without burning out.”

Gettins, the architect behind United Advisor Group (UAG) , is shaking up the industry with a bold model built on 100% transparency, ultra-low platform fees, and a single-tier partnership structure that puts advisors first.

“This podcast is for the advisor who's outgrown the old system,” says Andrews.“If you've ever felt like your business was someone else's asset, you're not crazy. And you're not alone.”

“Our goal is to hand advisors the real roadmap,” adds Gettins.“No gatekeeping. No jargon. Just clear strategies, raw stories, and the support they need to own their future.”

Key Highlights from Episode 2



The #1 surprise advisors face after leaving their broker-dealer

Why trust is built (or broken) by daily operations-not just portfolio performance

Real collaboration stories from United Advisor Group that boosted client outcomes and revenue Scaling smartly: keeping your brand authentic and your weekends free

“Episode 1 was about why independence matters,” adds host Jonathan Andrews.“Episode 2 is about how to make it work.”

Listeners will also learn how United Advisor Group equips advisors with proven systems, collaborative ecosystems, and compliance-first solutions that allow them to grow faster and smarter outside the broker-dealer model.

How to Listen

Episode 2 of RIA Confidential is available now. Advisors can:



Listen online at RIAConfidentia

Follow the show on LinkedIn for new episodes and exclusive insights Book a coffee call with Ray Gettins at RIAMento

About BraveHeartsTV Network

BraveHeartsTV is a purpose-driven streaming network dedicated to stories that move the world. From award-winning originals to empowering educational content, BraveHeartsTV amplifies the voices of leaders, change-makers, and creators committed to doing good-and doing it boldly.

