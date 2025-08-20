'Africa Is Poised For Progress' Guterres Tells Development Conference In Japan

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

“With the world's youngest population, abundant natural resources, and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Africa is poised for progress,” he tol the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama.

He said the meeting's theme – Co-Create Innovative Solutions with Africa – was a reminder that these same strengths can help shape a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world in Africa and beyond.

Progress and reform

In this regard, he emphasised the need to accelerate progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through investment, reform and partnerships.

Mr. Guterres highlighted five areas for cooperation, starting with his longstanding push to reform institutions of global governance so that they reflect today's realities.

“Africa must have a stronger voice in shaping the decisions that affect its future,” he said.

“That includes long-overdue reform of the Security Council , where incredibly, Africa has no permanent member, and other regions remain underrepresented.”

He also called for overhauling the international financial architecture, describing the current system as“unjust and unfair”, as well as bold action on debt relief.

Value chains and renewable energy

The Secretary-General next put the spotlight on investment in sustainable global value chains and regional integration.

“Africa's path for prosperity must focus on adding value to its raw materials, creating decent jobs, and building resilience, taking profit of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

He also stressed the need to address“Africa's energy paradox”, noting that although the continent has enormous potential to produce renewable energy, it receives just two per cent of global investment in the sector. Meanwhile, some 600 million African lack access to electricity.

“Africa is also home to the critical minerals required to power renewable technologies,” he continued. “But the countries hosting them must be the ones to benefit first and most, while adding value to local and global value chains.”

Invest in technology, youth and peace

Turning next to technology, Mr. Guterres called for harnessing digital innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI), for development.

He said Japan's technological leadership can help close the digital divide,“and ensure that technology helps African countries catch up, with adequate digital public infrastructure, rather than being left behind.”

As“young people are the builders of Africa's future”, the Secretary-General's fourth point underscored the need to invest in their skills and education, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

“Let us invest in women's full participation across economies, societies and political systems,” he added.

Mr. Guterres concluded by acknowledging the link between peace and prosperity.

“Sustainable development requires sustainable peace,” he said.

“By silencing the guns as the African Union clearly points out. And by ending violence in all its forms and strengthening the social cohesion and stability that can attract investment and business to Africa.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.