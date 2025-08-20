403
UK Decries Israel's Revocation Of Visas To Australian Diplomats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office regretted as counter-productive Israel's decision to revoke the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.
"It will only close the space for dialogue and diplomacy which is so essential to delivering a long-term solution for both Israelis and Palestinians, the spokespseson said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Together with our allies, including Australia, we are working on a framework for peace for what comes next in Gaza and to deliver a two-state solution.
"The first step must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge in aid," the statement added.
Two days ago, the foreign minister of the Israeli occupation entity Gideon Sa'ar canceled the visas of the Australian diplomat after their government stated its intension to recognize the State of Palestine. (end)
