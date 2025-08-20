Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Removing Tumbleweeds (MHO-425)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialized tool that would allow the user to reach, grab, and pull tumbleweeds at any angle with functional ease," said an inventor, from Rolla, Kan., "so I invented THE TUMBLENATOR. My design would provide a practical solution for the ergonomic movement, maneuvering, and distribution of tumbleweeds."

The invention provides a specially-developed tool for easy removal of tumbleweeds on farms, ranches, roadside areas, or in the plains land terrain. In doing so, it enables the user to reach, grab, pull and maneuver tumbleweeds. It's elongated metal end also makes it particularly useful when burning nuisance tumbleweeds. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates frustrations associated with the invasive tumbleweed plant species. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farmers, ranchers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-MHO-425, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

