Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market Projected To Reach $3.478 Billion With 10.9% CAGR By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market Through 2025?

The market size for the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist has seen substantial growth of late. It is projected to advance from $2.06 billion in 2024 to $2.30 billion in 2025, marking an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this growth in the preceding years include an increase in clinical trials confirming its effectiveness, a rise in global healthcare expenditure, higher identification rates of migraine disorders, a growing preference for preventative migraine treatments and a robust CGRP antagonist molecule pipeline.

In the coming years, the market size for the antagonist of the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor is projected to experience a swift expansion. The estimation is that by 2029 it will reach $3.48 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This growth in the forecast period seems due to factors such as advantageous regulatory approvals, amplified funding for research, the rising acceptance of innovative migraine prevention treatments, the growth of the older population, and the increasing number of elderly individuals. The forecast period is expected to see key trends such as the development of oral small molecules, the use of wearable devices for triggered dosing, long-acting injectable consignments, drug carriers in the form of nanoparticles, and investigations into gene therapy.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market?

The escalating occurrence of migraines is anticipated to fuel the development of the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist market in the future. Migraine is characterized as a severe headache resulting in pulsating pain, often affecting one side of the head. The surge in migraine cases is attributed to the increased stress from fast-paced urban living, inconsistent sleep patterns, and higher exposure to noise, pollution, and intense lighting, as urban migration continues to rise. Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists alleviate migraines by inhibiting CGRP, a protein that expands blood vessels and relays pain signals during a migraine episode, thereby mitigating headache pain and other symptoms. For example, a study from the National Library of Medicine, a US-based national library, indicated that approximately 61,204 individuals in the US had been professionally diagnosed with migraines as of April 2024, marking a 5.5% increase from 2021. Thus, the escalating prevalence of migraines is contributing to the expansion of the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market?

Major players in the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. Novartis AG

. Eli Lilly and Company

. Amgen Inc.

. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

. Sosei Group Corporation

. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market In The Future?

Leading organizations within the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist market are concentrating their efforts on receiving approval for breakthrough products such as oral CGRP receptor antagonists. This improves the effectiveness of treating migraines, broadens therapeutic applications, and provides more accessible routes of administration. These oral antagonists are small-molecule drugs that obstruct CGRP, a protein connected to migraine occurrences, assisting in migraine prevention. Specifically, in April 2023, the U.S.-based biotech corporation, AbbVie Inc., gained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for QULIPTA (atogepant) intended to manage chronic migraines in adults. This oral, daily oral CGRP receptor antagonist, developed for migraines' preventive treatment in adults, is now officially approved for both episodic and chronic migraines in the US. It functions by inhibiting the CGRP protein, which increases during migraine onslaughts and contributes to pain signals and inflammation in the brain, making QULIPTA a viable choice for migraine prevention. The medication is available in potency levels of 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg, with the 60 mg strength particularly assessed for preventing chronic migraines.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market

The calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Molecule Antagonists, Monoclonal Antibodies, Peptide-Based Antagonists

2) By Drug Type: Zavegepant, Ubrogepant, Olcegepant, Telcegepant, Rimegepant, Other Drug Types

3) By Application: Migraine Treatment, Pain Management, Cardiovascular Conditions, Bone Disorders

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Small Molecule Antagonists: Oral Small Molecule Antagonists, Intranasal Small Molecule Antagonists, Injectable Small Molecule Antagonists

2) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Erenumab, Fremanezumab, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab

3) By Peptide-Based Antagonists: CGRP Fragment-Based Antagonists, Peptidomimetic CGRP Antagonists

Global Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor Antagonist Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period. The report encompasses market analysis for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

