UAE: Over 1,000 Teachers To Teach AI Curriculum This Academic Year

For the first time, the new academic year 2025-2026 will witness the gradual inclusion of an artificial intelligence curriculum in schools. One class will be allocated every two weeks for students in the first and second cycles, and a weekly class for students in the third cycle, taught by more than 1,000 specialised teachers.

"A computing class will be allocated to the Artificial Intelligence course, which will be offered as a standalone course. We have dedicated a session within the computing course specifically for teaching AI,” Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education, told Khaleej Times.

“There will be 1,000 qualified teachers delivering the subject, equipped with the right expertise to teach AI."

Qualified teachers

Teachers will undergo intensive training during the upcoming professional development week to ensure they are fully prepared to deliver the programme this academic year. Regular training sessions and follow-up meetings will also be held, alongside a committee tasked with monitoring implementation to ensure the subject is taught effectively.

The AI curriculum will emphasise teaching students how to use artificial intelligence responsibly and ethically, while building future-ready skills.

Key areas

Khaleej Times previously reported that the Minister of Education, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, noted that the new AI curriculum will cover key areas, including: fundamental AI concepts such as data and algorithms, software applications, ethical awareness, real-world applications, AI-driven innovation and project design, as well as AI policies and community engagement.

She added that teachers will be provided with comprehensive resources, including activities, templates, and adaptable lesson plans.

New academic year preparation

During a media briefing held on Tuesday by the Ministry of Education in cooperation with the UAE Government Media Office, the ministry outlined its key preparations for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Al Amiri confirmed that schools across the country are ready to welcome nearly one million students, following extensive preparations that began in January. These included comprehensive maintenance of schools and facilities, readiness of school buses, distribution of textbooks, provision of school uniforms, and training for teaching staff.

The ministry further announced major reforms in assessment policies. Centralised exams for the second semester have been abolished and replaced with school-based assessments for all grades. Centralised exams will now only be held in the first and third terms.

Additionally, the second phase of project-based learning and assessment will be rolled out to all second-cycle students in public and private schools following the ministry's curriculum.

The ministry has also developed the National Assessment System by approving a new standardised proficiency test to measure Arabic, English, and mathematics skills for students from Grades 4 to 11 in public schools.