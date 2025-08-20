Back To School 2025 Drives 18% Online Sales Growth In UAE

Back to School is fueling an 18 per cent rise in online orders in the UAE compared to the same period last year, a study showed.

Flowwow, a UAE-based global gifting marketplace, and Admitad, a global performance marketing company, have conducted a joint e-commerce research, by analyzing over 1.3 million online orders placed across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) in July, August, and early September of 2024 and 2025.

Recommended For You

While gross merchandise value (GMV) grew by 22 per cent. The average order value (AOV) climbed from $98 to $115, reflecting rising household spending, inflationary pressures, and high digital adoption.

With Dubai International Airport (DXB) expecting more than 3.6 million travellers during the back to school peak from August 13-25, retailers and online marketplaces are preparing for record seasonal spending.

Between 2023 and 2024, online orders in the UAE grew 15 per cent year-on-year, with GMV up 23 per cent, and the average basket size rose from $79 to $96. At the same time, mobile shopping surged with the share of UAE purchases via smartphones rising from 39 per cent in 2023 to 47 per cent in 2025. This reflects families' growing mobile-first preferences, as they increasingly rely on apps and social platforms for last-minute buys, while also consolidating their shopping into larger, more efficient bundle orders.

The busiest shopping period was August 26 – September 1, 2024, just before the new school term. With the 2025 term starting on August 25, experts expect the seasonal peak between August 20 and September 1. Summer mega-sales such as DSS, which drove a 12 per cent rise in orders in 2024, are pulling demand forward - but families still make a final 'term-start' surge with a value-driven approach.

In the UAE, fashion dominated back to school online baskets, accounting for 27 per cent of purchases, followed by electronics (18 per cent), home and garden (14 per cent), car products (10 per cent), and toys & hobbies (8 per cent). While 'fashion' dominated, 1.5 per cent of all UAE e-commerce orders fell into the“gifts & flowers” category, showing the emotional side of the season.

On Flowwow's online gifting platform, back to school gift orders grew 126 per cent year-on-year, while GMV increased 154 per cent across the Emirates. Artisan flower bouquets were the fastest-growing product category (+145 per cent), followed by gift bundles (+137 per cent), bakery (+124 per cent), and gift hampers (+96 per cent).

The platform also recorded a 19 per cent increase in average order value compared to last year, as parents increasingly ordered back to school gifts both for teachers and for their children - helping to mark the transition from holidays to the new academic term more smoothly.

When it came to gifting preferences, flowers accounted for 65 per cent of orders, followed by confectionary and bakery products (13 per cent), edible bouquets of strawberries (6 per cent), balloons (3 per cent), and indoor plants (2 per cent). All were fulfilled by local SMEs - small, independent UAE retailers including flower shops, bakeries, and confectioneries.

“The Back-to-School season goes far beyond the realm of big-box retailers - it's a golden opportunity for small and independent sellers to thrive,” said Slava Bogdan, CEO and Co-founder of Flowwow.“On Flowwow, these seasonal peaks enable UAE-based SMEs to boost sales, reach new customers online, and strengthen ties with their communities. For families, it's not only about convenience and speed, but also about the satisfaction of supporting homegrown businesses.”

School-related categories surge in UAE

In the UAE, demand for school-related products accelerated sharply between July and August 2024. According to Admitad's calculations, child goods (+28 per cent) and books (+27 per cent) led the way, while sportswear (+25 per cent), stationery and office supplies (+22 per cent), apparel (+16 per cent), furniture (+15 per cent), and bags and backpacks (+10 per cent) all recorded double-digit growth. The most striking shift was seen in online education services, which recorded sales growth of more than 50 per cent, underlining parents' growing interest in digital learning tools alongside traditional school supplies.

Mena: Distinct consumer behaviours across markets

Across the Mena region, electronics (21 per cent) and fashion (19 per cent) dominated back to school orders, followed by home goods (18 per cent), car products (8 per cent), and beauty and health (6.5 per cent).

Spending patterns differed by country. Kuwait recorded the highest average order value (AOV) at $124, followed by the UAE at $96 and Jordan at $66, while Saudi Arabia ($49) and Qatar ($46) reflected more cost-conscious baskets. The regional AOV in Mena in general reached $35, showing how shopping behaviors and household priorities vary across the region.

In Saudi Arabia, fashion (24 per cent) and electronics (21 per cent) led seasonal online purchases, supported by home & garden (15 per cent), car products (11 per cent), and toys & hobbies (5 per cent). This underlines how each market approaches Back-to-School differently: some emphasize higher-value purchases, while others focus on volume, affordability, and mobile-first convenience.

“The back to school season has become one of the most powerful retail moments in the Mena retail calendar, second only to mega-events like Black Friday and Ramadan,” said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad.“Our data shows families across the region reshaping their habits - consolidating purchases into larger baskets, shifting more spend to mobile, and balancing value-driven shopping with premium buys.”

Looking ahead

With the GCC student population projected to rise from 14 million to 15.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.1 per cent, back to school is set to remain one of the region's most important retail moments. Analysts expect further growth in online education, school-related supplies, online gifting and mobile-driven purchases, as families balance higher costs with long-term investments in learning.