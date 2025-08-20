UAE: Over 400 Fake Emiratisation Cases Found In Private Sector During First Half Of 2025

A total of 405 cases of fake Emiratisation were detected in private sector companies during the first half of 2025. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that legal action has been taken against companies involved in such schemes.

MoHRE said that its field inspections and digital monitoring system were vital in helping to identify these practices and reaffirmed its commitment to deal firmly and decisively with companies that fail to comply with Emiratisation policies and decisions.

Recommended For You

Fake Emiratisation is defined as the employment of UAE citizens by a company that issues a work permit for them and registers them as employees for purposes other than those for which the permit was issued for. These companies typically sign contracts with UAE nationals but these do not translate into actual employment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward fake Emiratisation. Last year, a company found trying to bypass the Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in fictitious roles, was fined Dh10 million .

Nafis programme

Private companies in the UAE are required to increase the percentage of their Emirati workforce by two per cent every year to reach at least 10 per cent by 2026. This target is divided into two: one per cent in the first half and another one per cent in the second.

The drive has seen record-breaking number of UAE citizens take up jobs in private sector companies. As of June 30 - which marked the first-half deadline for meeting the 2025 Emiratisation targets - over 29,000 companies across the country employed 152,000 UAE citizens.

A MoHRE press statement noted that the Emiratisation plans enabled local talents to actively participate in the country's development journey, and contribute more significantly to the national economy, especially in priority sectors targeted by semi-annual Emiratisation goals.

The Ministry supports compliant companies by including them in the Emiratisation Partners Club - which enables them to receive 80 per cent reductions on ministry transaction fees, and grants them priority in the government procurement system, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance. Compliant establishments also benefit from the support provided by the Nafis programme for UAE citizens' wages, along with other benefits and advantages.

Community members can report cases of fake emiratisation that they encounter to the call centre at 600590000 or the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre at 80084 or through the MoHRE smart application or official website.