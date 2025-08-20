Actor Mammootty, On A Hiatus Due To Health Concerns, Is Back

Mammootty is back.

The veteran Malayalam actor, 73, who was away on a hiatus following health concerns, is back if social media posts from industry insiders and his close associates are an indication.

On August 19, film producer Anto Joseph wrote in Malayalam on Facebook, "The prayers of many people around the world have borne fruit. Thank you." While he didn't refer to the actor's health status, the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi quoted a source close to the star of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bramayugam and Bheeshma Parvam, saying that he's now in Chennai.

The post by Joseph, who runs the Anto Joseph Film Company production house, added to the buzz.

Actor Maala Parvathy, who had starred with Mammootty in the gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam, among many other notable flicks, wrote: "Greatest news ever."

Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema's leading stars alongside Mammootty, too posted a heartwarming photo of the two stars, with a heart emoji, adding to the wave of relief among fans.

Worries reached a crescendo earlier this year, when Mohanlal trekked up the hill shrine of Sabarimala, in the South Indian state of Kerala, and offered prayers for his long-time associate and co-star in a few films over their illustrious careers.

This means that projects were stalled following the actor's break - including the mega production Patriot, with Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchako Boban headlining its cast - will kickstart work. Kalamkaval, a movie which recently released its first look and stars Vinayakan in a key role, is another.

Following Mammootty's absence from the film industry, speculation arose that the actor could be suffering from cancer and that he was undergoing therapy. Joseph's, and Mohanlal's, updates could put a lid on such rumours.

Mammootty was last seen in the action thriller Bazooka, directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis. The film also starred Tamil and Malayalam filmmaker Goutham Menon, Shine Tom Chacko and Iswarya Menon.