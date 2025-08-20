Ehealth 2.0 Market To Reach USD $686.26 Billion By 2029 At 12.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's eHealth 2.0 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The eHealth 2.0 Market Be By 2025?

Growth has been swift in the eHealth 2.0 market over the past few years. The eHealth 2.0 market size is projected to expand from a worth of $382.43 billion in 2024 to an increased valuation of $430.73 billion in 2025, following an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors accounting for this historic surge include a heightened awareness of digital health tools, escalating use of health tracking wearables, increased government backing for eHealth projects, an increase in ICT's incorporation in healthcare, and a rise in the popularity of teleconsultation platforms.

In the forthcoming years, the eHealth 2.0 market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion, escalating to $686.26 billion by 2029 with a consistent annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This projected surge within the forecast period can be credited to the growing implementation of AI in healthcare systems, heightened demand for personalized medical treatment, increased funding in digital health startups, widespread use of blockchain for securely managing health data, and the heightened emphasis on patient-oriented care. The forecast period will also witness significant trends including the advancement of remote patient monitoring methods, evolution of virtual healthcare assistants, innovative enhancements in mobile health apps, progress in interoperability standards, and the growth of predictive analytics in the medical sector.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The eHealth 2.0 Market?

The escalating demand for continuously tracking patient health remotely is anticipated to energize the expansion of the eHealth 2.0 market growth . Using digital applications, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is capable of gathering and conveying health data from patients outside hospitals. This results in punctual medical interventions and a decline in the frequency of hospital visits. The demand for RPM is growing due to the swelling prevalence of chronic ailments, as it allows for constant health check-ups leading to proactive treatment, ultimately minimizing regular hospital visits. RPM is a pillar supporting eHealth 2.0. By amassing real-time health information outside hospital confines, it creates room for preventive and personalized care. It leads to timely conclusions forming the basis for punctual medical treatment, lightens the burden on hospitals, and enhances patient participation. For example, data from Vivalink, a healthcare technology firm from the US, indicates that in August 2023, the use of RPM by clinicians has ballooned to 81% from a mere 20% in 2021, signifying a massive 305% upsurge. Furthermore, out of the current RPM users, there are plans by 84% to augment the utilization of this technology in 2024. Therefore, the growing requirement for RPM is fuelling the rise of the eHealth 2.0 market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The eHealth 2.0 Market?

Major players in the eHealth 2.0 Global Market Report 2025 include:

. CVS Health

. Optum Inc.

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. Siemens Healthineers

. GE Healthcare

. Athenahealth

. Teladoc Health

. eClinicalWorks

. Telecare Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The eHealth 2.0 Market?

Leading corporations in the eHealth 2.0 market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology, like health and fitness monitoring platforms, to improve patient involvement and encourage active healthcare management. Such digital solutions consistently track vital signs, activity levels, and overall health, providing assistance to users and medical professionals in health management, goal setting, and making preventive care decisions. For example, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a health-monitoring devices supplier from China, introduced the HUAWEI TruSense System in August 2024. Aimed at providing a more precise, all-round, and real-time understanding of health for wearable device users, TruSense uses sophisticated sensors and algorithms to track more than 60 health parameters, like heart rate, stress levels, emotional wellbeing, respiratory health, and calorie intake. This provides quicker, more in-depth health summaries compared to previous systems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global eHealth 2.0 Market Report?

The ehealth 2.0 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records (EHRS), E-Prescription, Remote Patient Monitoring, Mobile Health (mHealth), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Other Types

2) By Service: Monitoring, Diagnostic, Treatment

3) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Insurers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Telemedicine: Real-time Telemedicine, Store-And-Forward Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Telemedicine, Mobile Health (mHealth) Telemedicine

2) By Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Web-Based Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Client Server-Based Electronic Health Records (EHRs), Hybrid Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

3) By E-Prescription: Controlled Substances E-Prescription, Non-Controlled Substances E-Prescription, Renewal And Refill E-Prescription

4) By Remote Patient Monitoring: Chronic Disease Monitoring, Post-Acute Care Monitoring, Wearable Device Monitoring

5) By Mobile Health (mHealth): Fitness And Wellness Apps, Chronic Disease Management Apps, Medication Management Apps, Women's Health Apps

6) By Health Information Exchange (HIE): Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange

7) By Other Types: Clinical Decision Support Systems, Medical Imaging Systems, Patient Portals, Healthcare Analytics Platforms

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The eHealth 2.0 Industry?

For the year characterized in the eHealth 2.0 Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position. It's anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the projection period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

