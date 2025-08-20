Hardee's Rolls Out Cherry-Inspired Summer Sips And Spicy Value Deals

The Sweet Cherry Lemonade and Sweet Cherry Shake are available now through October 21; Original Bag offer returns with Spicy Chicken Sandwich upgrade

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer never has to end with Hardee's® new limited-time cherry-inspired menu items: the Sweet Cherry Shake and Sweet Cherry Lemonade. Crafted to deliver bold cherry flavor, these refreshing beverages elevate any meal with a taste experience worth remembering. The Sweet Cherry Shake and Sweet Cherry Lemonade are available now through October 21.

Hardee's new Sweet Cherry Shake and Sweet Cherry Lemonade

Hardee's Original Bag - now upgraded to include the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Continue Reading

The Sweet Cherry Lemonade blends Hardee's new and improved handcrafted lemonade with a vibrant splash of cherry flavor for a crisp, refreshing finish. A swirl of ruby-red cherry flavor meets creamy hand-scooped vanilla ice cream in the Sweet Cherry Shake that is a worthy treat for guests' Instagram feeds and tastebuds.

"We're excited to introduce this standout flavor to our menu," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "Cherry is trending among consumers – in fact, searches for 'cherry flavor' are up 20% in the last month. With these new menu items, we are giving guests what they want and offering our unique take. These beverages are all about making the last days of summer tastier, more vibrant and truly memorable – turning everyday moments into flavorful, indulgent experiences."

To extend the summer goodness, Hardee's is also upgrading and bringing back the Original Bag. The value deal will now include the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and for $6.99*, guests can choose between two hearty options including the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, Sliced Ham and Swiss on a toasted bun, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wrap (ranch, honey mustard, or spicy), served with small fries and a small drink. Original Bag is available now through October 21. *Price and participation may vary by location.

Get the latest news and app offers by downloading the Hardee's My Rewards app, available here .

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

X: @hardees

Instagram: @hardees

Tiktok: @hardees

Facebook:

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's® is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from ScratchTM Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates approximately 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit .

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit or its brand sites at and .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED