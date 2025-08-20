Government Rejects CHF50 Fee For Swiss A&E Admissions

Deutsch de Bundesrat will keine Gebühr in Spitalnotaufnahmen Original Read more: Bundesrat will keine Gebühr in Spitalnotaufnahme

This content was published on August 20, 2025 - 15:58

Parliament is calling for the introduction of the fee for hospital emergency admissions in certain cases. But the government has called for the bill to be rejected.

In principle, it supports the aim of the bill to relieve the burden on hospital emergency departments so that they can fulfil their main task properly. However, the Federal Council believes that the proposed measure will not achieve this goal.

According to the government, the fee would mean additional administrative work and additional costs. Furthermore, the measure is only likely to have a modest impact.

